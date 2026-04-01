BritBox – April 2026 Listings

BritBox Canada April lineup includes the premiere of new culinary-thriller A Taste for Murder (April 7) starring Warren Brown, The Royle Family (April 15) and the return of popular drama After the Flood (Season 2) on April 23, 2026. Other additions include new seasons of Silent Witness and Death in Paradise.

APRIL 3: Pride and Prejudice (2005) | New to BritBox | 1 x 120’ | Released All at Once

In this adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley, Atonement) lives with her mother, father and sisters in the English countryside. As the eldest, she faces mounting pressure from her parents to marry. When the outspoken Elizabeth is introduced to the handsome and upper-class Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen, Stonehouse), sparks fly. Although there is obvious chemistry between the two, Darcy’s overly reserved nature threatens the fledgling relationship.

APRIL 3: Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) | New to BritBox CA* | 1 x 120’ | Released All at Once

Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger, Chicago) is a busy journalist and singleton lost amid a sea of smug-marrieds in London. After vowing to abandon her many vices, Bridget turns over a new page by channeling her opinions and insecurities in a journal that becomes a hilarious chronicle of her misadventures. Soon, Bridget finds herself stuck in the sights of not one, but two men: her dashing boss Daniel (Hugh Grant, Love Actually), who thrives on bad behavior; and the brooding Mark (Colin Firth, The King’s Speech), who she despises but somehow can’t get away from.

APRIL 7: A Taste For Murder | Worldwide Premiere, BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 45’ | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly

For connoisseur Detective Chief Inspector Joe Mottram (Warren Brown, Luther), the beautiful island of Capri was meant to be a place to grieve his deceased wife, reconnect with his troubled teenage daughter and get closer to his late wife’s Italian relatives. All he planned was a summer’s break and a chance to savor some delicious Italian produce. But Joe attracts murder cases like a wasp to a ripe peach and soon he finds himself involved in a case that is very close to home.

APRIL 8: The Trial of Christine Keeler S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60’ | Released All at Once

The Trial of Christine Keeler takes us behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times. At the centre of the storm was 19-year-old Christine Keeler (Sophie Cookson, The Confessions of Frannie Langton) – a young woman who the powerful, male-dominated establishment sought to silence and exploit, but who refused to play by their rules. Written by BAFTA award-winning novelist and screenwriter Amanda Coe (Apple Tree Yard) and directed by Andrea Harkin (The Girlfriend), this six-part drama takes a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories: the chain of events in the 1960s that came to be known as the Profumo affair.

APRIL 15: The Royle Family S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | Released All at Once

The down-to-earth Royles – Jim (Ricky Tomlinson, Formula 51), Barbara (Sue Johnston, Downton Abbey) and their grown-up daughter Denise (Caroline Aherne, The Fast Show) – sit on the settee and put the world (or at least the street) to rights. Adolescent Anthony (Ralf Little, Death in Paradise) is affectionately bullied, while Denise’s fiance, Dave (Craig Cash, Early Doors), can be depended on to keep everybody smiling.

APRIL 15: The Royle Family S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | Released All at Once

The Royles return with the newlyweds Denise and Dave expecting their first baby. In most other respects, however, life is as mundane as ever – Jim sits in his armchair controlling the remote, and Denise lazes around the house whingeing about the problems of pregnancy. Barbara stoically holds everyone together, while teenage Anthony, the only moving part of the household, is dispatched to buy yet more cigarettes.

APRIL 16: Silent Witness S29 | North America Premiere, BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive | 10 x 60’ | Released Weekly

The team of forensic pathologists and scientists face five more gripping cases – ranging from global politics to the more personal. As Nikki (Emilia Fox, Signora Volpe), Jack (David Caves, 15 Days), Harriet (Maggie Steed, Rivals) and Kit (Francesca Mills, Time Bandits) settle into their new lab – The Bowman Centre of Excellence, in Birmingham – their caseload remains as complex as ever. Investigations feature cutting-edge AI being weaponised to fuel racial tensions. A confession that reignites a case that swept the nation. An elderly gentleman found impaled by a screwdriver. Elsewhere, Jack faces a life-threatening predicament. And the death of a Chinese-British activist ignites complex international tensions.

APRIL 21: Death in Paradise S15 | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 8 x 60’ | Released Weekly

Don Gilet (EastEnders) returns as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson to confront a new set of mysteries on the beautiful island of Saint Marie. Still feeling like a fish out of water, DI Mervin Wilson continues to adjust to life on the island. The island agony aunt is poisoned by her own column, an academic is seemingly killed by a mythical sea monster, and a former hitman becomes the victim – of a hit. Meanwhile, a newly uncovered family connection brings more than Mervin bargained for.

APRIL 23: After the Flood S2 | North America Premiere, BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’ | Released Weekly

The second series of After the Flood finds newly-promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle, Peaky Blinders) on the trail of a baffling murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo’s race to stop the killer will put her in opposition to dark, influential forces within the town, and ultimately take her on a much more personal investigation. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town’s police force – and her own family – for decades.

APRIL 29: Fawlty Towers S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | Released All at Once

Manic, arrogant, sycophantic and sadistic, Basil Fawlty (John Cleese, Monty Python and the Holy Grail) is a much put-upon, hard-working hotel manager whose life is plagued by dead guests, hotel inspectors and riff-raff. His biggest headache is his ‘little nest of vipers’ – nagging wife Sybil (Prunella Scales, Marple). Together they run their hotel, Fawlty Towers, with a little help from the unflappable Polly (Connie Booth, The Buccaneers), and hardly any help at all from Manuel (Andrew Sachs, Coronation Street), a trainee waiter from Barcelona with marginally more intelligence than a monkey. Fawlty Towers is a truly classic sitcom, in the grand tradition of British farce.

APRIL 29: Fawlty Towers S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | Released All at Once

The doors of Fawlty Towers open up for a second madcap series. Hotel manager Basil is still hampered at every turn by the hapless Manuel and his scathing wife Sybil. It’s almost possible to feel sorry for him, if it wasn’t for his appalling rudeness and incomparable incompetence. Testing Basil’s blood pressure in this series are the selectively deaf guest Mrs Richards who has lost a large amount of money, an abrasive American who wants a Waldorf Salad, and Manuel’s escaped pet hamster, which Basil is certain is actually a rat.