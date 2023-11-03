Grand Slam of Curling Heads to Pictou County for KIOTI National, Nov. 7-12

The Grand Slam of Curling is heading to Pictou County, Nova Scotia, welcoming the world’s top curlers to the Pictou County Wellness Centre next week for the KIOTI National from November 7-12. Sportsnet is set to deliver exclusive TV and streaming coverage of the international premier curling event beginning Thursday, Nov. 9 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, and via live stream on Sportsnet+.

The 2023 KIOTI National will feature 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams competing in a round-robin format for a combined $400,000 prize purse. Top-tier talent in action next week includes defending event champions Team Gushue (Canada) and Team Tirinzoni (Switzerland) who captured their respective titles last season in North Bay, Ontario, as well as Team Retornaz (Italy) and Team Jones (Canada) who took home the HearingLife Tour Challenge crowns last month in Niagara Falls. Canadian fan-favourites Team Homan (Canada) and Team Bottcher (Canada) are also competing.

Breaking down every minute of the action, Sportsnet’s expert curling commentators are set to deliver exclusive insight and analysis live from the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Veteran play-by-play announcer Rob Faulds returns to the broadcast booth alongside celebrated Canadian Olympic medallists and curling analysts, Kevin Martin, Mike Harris, and Joan McCusker. Olympic gold medallist Jennifer Jones returns to the booth for select broadcasts throughout the event, and Robbie Doherty takes viewers to ice level with rink-side interviews.

KIOTI National Broadcast Schedule

Date Time

(ET) Time

(PT) Draw Channel Online Thursday,

Nov. 9 11 a.m. 8 a.m. Round

Robin Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 3 p.m. 12 p.m. Round

Robin Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 7 p.m. 4 p.m. Round

Robin Sportsnet ONE Sportsnet+ Friday,

Nov. 10 11 a.m. 8 a.m. Round

Robin Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 3 p.m. 12 p.m. Round

Robin Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 7 p.m. 4 p.m. Round

Robin Sportsnet East,

Ontario and Pacific Sportsnet+ Saturday,

Nov. 11 11 a.m. 8 a.m. Men’s

Quarterfinals Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 3 p.m. 12 p.m. Women’s

Quarterfinals Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 7 p.m. 4 p.m. Men’s and Women’s

Semifinals Sportsnet 360 Sportsnet+ Sunday,

Nov. 12 10 a.m. 7 a.m. Men’s

Final Sportsnet Sportsnet+ 2:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Women’s

Final Sportsnet Sportsnet+