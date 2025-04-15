Crave Orders PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, with Coco Rocha and Jeanne Beker

Crave announced today a 10-episode order for PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, the Canadian adaptation of the globally renowned fashion competition series, which sees some of the country’s most exciting designers competing in a captivating series of challenges for their ultimate industry breakthrough. The series, which is set to return to Canadian audiences, is produced in collaboration with Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). Production begins this summer, and the series is slated to debut on Crave later this year.

Canadian powerhouses Coco Rocha (host and judge) and Jeanne Beker (judge) are set to join PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, helping determine who truly has what it takes to make it in the fashion industry, with additional cast to be announced soon.

“Canada’s fashion culture and industry deserves to be celebrated, and this is the perfect moment to spotlight homegrown designers,” said Carlyn Klebuc, General Manager, Original Programming, Bell Media. “PROJECT RUNWAY is already an iconic franchise, and we can’t wait to give it a distinctly Canadian twist.”

Michela DiMondo, EVP, International Distribution, Fremantle Canada, said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners at Bell Media to launch PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA. PROJECT RUNWAY has had a profound effect on the fashion industry and is known globally for launching careers. We can’t wait to see PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA open doors for some of the country’s most inspiring fashion designers in this international renowned fashion series”.

“Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University is thrilled to collaborate on PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, an exciting initiative that supports the development, visibility, and long-term success of fashion in Canada. As the country’s leading fashion school, we’re proud to contribute our expertise and facilities in downtown Toronto to help spotlight Canadian talent and strengthen the creative industries,” said Joseph Medaglia, Chair, Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University.

The PROJECT RUNWAY format is licensed for Canada from Fremantle.

When PROJECT RUNWAY debuted in 2004, the series broke new ground and helped revolutionize the reality competition genre. Since then, PROJECT RUNWAY has aired in more than 125 countries and has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.