The Puck Drops Boxing Day as TSN Delivers Complete Coverage of the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

The future of hockey lives on Canada’s Sports Leader, as the game’s future stars suit up in Ottawa for the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, with complete live coverage beginning Thursday, Dec. 26 on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The tournament culminates with the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, Jan. 5. French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.
For the first time, CTV joins TSN to deliver the New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31) rivalry matchup between Team Canada and Team USA, with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps.
The puck drops with three pre-competition matchups featuring Team Canada:
- Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Switzerland
- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Sweden
- Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Czechia
As the anticipation builds, TSN delivers the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW featuring host James Duthie, who is joined by Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and analysts Jeff O’Neill and Cheryl Pounder. The special includes news and analysis from TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, reporter Mark Masters, and TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of Gord Miller and Mike Johnson. The special airs on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
TSN’s award-winning broadcast team is at the helm of the network’s coverage, including:
- Miller and Johnson delivering the call, and Kenzie Lalonde reporting from rinkside, for Group A matchups and medal round games
- Bryan Mudryk provides the call alongside Button, with Claire Hanna reporting from rinkside, for Group B matchups and two quarterfinal games
- Duthie, McKenzie, O’Neill, and Pounder lead TSN’s panel for Group A matchups and medal round games
- Host Laura Diakun and analyst Dave Reid deliver panel coverage for Group B games
- Masters follows Team Canada with reports for SPORTSCENTRE and pre-game shows
Each day of the tournament, TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE features breaking news, highlights, and extensive World Juniors coverage from the network’s all-star broadcast team.
Throughout TSN’s coverage of the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, rising Canadian pop star and Universal Music Canada recording artist Sofia Camara sets the tone for fans with the tournament’s official song, a reimagined version of “What Are You Waiting For?” by diamond-certified rock group Nickelback. The song’s official music video premieres during TSN’s 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW SHOW on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24), and on Camara’s YouTube channel. Camara is also set to perform “What Are You Waiting For?” live at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre before the puck drops at Team Canada’s tournament opener against Finland on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN.
TSN digital platforms provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament, including:
- Must-see highlights and goal-by-goal updates on TSN.ca and the TSN app
- Live scores and stats for each tournament game
- Daily news updates from Masters
- Daily video analysis, players to watch from each Canadian NHL team, as well as draft-eligible players from Button
- TSN’s social media accounts feature exclusive content and social media reaction throughout the tournament
- BarDown’s Jesse Pollock is on-site in Ottawa, sharing daily content across TSN social accounts, including X, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE
The TSN Radio Network delivers live radio coverage of Team Canada games at the 2025 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, led by TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec and former NHL defenceman and 2003 World Junior silver medallist Brendan Bell, who are on-site in Ottawa. Jim Tatti returns to host pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage alongside analyst Anthony Stewart.
2025 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BROADCAST SCHEDULE
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Slovakia vs. Sweden
|Noon
|TSN
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|USA vs. Germany
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Czechia vs. Switzerland
|5pm
|TSN
|Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Finland vs. Canada
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Switzerland vs. Slovakia
|1pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Germany vs. Finland
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Sweden vs. Kazakhstan
|5pm
|TSN
|Friday, December 27, 2024
|Latvia vs. Canada
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, December 28, 2024
|Kazakhstan vs. Czechia
|1pm
|TSN
|Saturday, December 28, 2024
|Latvia vs. USA
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|Noon
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|USA vs. Finland
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Czechia vs. Slovakia
|5pm
|TSN
|Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Canada vs. Germany
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Monday, December 30, 2024
|Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
|1pm
|TSN
|Monday, December 30, 2024
|Germany vs. Latvia
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Kazakhstan vs. Switzerland
|Noon
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Finland vs. Latvia
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Sweden vs. Czechia
|5pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, December 31, 2024
|Canada vs. USA
|8pm
|TSN / CTV
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Relegation: TBD vs. TBD
|11am
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|Noon
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|5pm
|TSN
|Thursday, January 2, 2025
|Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, January 5, 2025
|Bronze Medal: TBD vs. TBD
|3:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, January 5, 2025
|Gold Medal: TBD vs. TBD
|7:30pm
|TSN
Schedule subject to change