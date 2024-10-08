Ready, Set, Apply! Casting for Season 11 of CTV’s Hit Original Adventure Series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Now Open

On the heels of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA‘s milestone tenth season, and the recent Season 11 renewal announcement, CTV has confirmed that casting is now open for the upcoming season. Beginning today, aspiring competitors can apply now for their chance to experience the adventure of a lifetime at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada.

Those looking to experience an unforgettable journey are invited to pair up with a teammate – a friend, relative, partner, or anyone else they share a relationship with – and submit their application for this once-in-lifetime opportunity. Further casting details, including instructions on how to submit an application, are also available at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada, with additional updates on the show’s official accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

“The Race is an adventure of a lifetime and the opportunity to explore Canada,” said Mark Lysakowski, Executive Producer and Showrunner. “We look for remarkable and authentic people to share their story with all of Canada and can’t wait to meet this upcoming season’s cast and get them to the starting line.”

Searching for teams from coast-to-coast-to-coast, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is seeking individuals who are:

Adventurous and outgoing: The race is a physically and mentally demanding competition, so applicants should be comfortable with challenges, extensive travel, and have a positive attitude.

The race is a physically and mentally demanding competition, so applicants should be comfortable with challenges, extensive travel, and have a positive attitude. Strong communicators: Teams need to work together effectively and communicate clearly to solve puzzles and navigate their way throughout the race.

Teams need to work together effectively and communicate clearly to solve puzzles and navigate their way throughout the race. Problem solvers: The race throws unexpected curveballs, so applicants should be quick thinkers and able to adapt to new situations.

The race throws unexpected curveballs, so applicants should be quick thinkers and able to adapt to new situations. Passionate about Canada: The nation’s favourite summertime adventure series showcases the beauty and diversity of Canada, so applicants should be ready to explore the country.

Customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, including video, digital, social, radio, and OOH platforms with first in class data opportunities, are currently available for the upcoming season.

Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, Season 10 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the overall top Canadian program for the full 2023-24 broadcast year among total viewers (P2+), with a season average of 1.3 million viewers. The series also closed out its tenth consecutive year as Canada’s most-watched summer series among total viewers and A25-54. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 10 also ranked as a Top 3 program on CTV.ca this summer.

Previous seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are available for streaming on CTV.ca, the CTV app, and Crave.