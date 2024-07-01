Streaming July 2024 on CBC Gem

On July 1, CBC Gem marks Canada Day with two CBC News specials hosted live by Heather Hiscox from St John’s, CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL PRESENTS: CELEBRATING GORDON LIGHTFOOT, and evening concert CANADA DAY: FEEL THE RHYTHM, live from Ottawa

Beginning July 26, CBC Gem will offer 22 hours daily of live CBC-hosted coverage of the OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024, in addition to an expansive streaming lineup of live events each day

New CBC Films titles available to stream include Matt Johnson’s Canadian Screen Award-winning film BLACKBERRY (July 6) and Nunavut-set alien invasion horror film SLASH/BACK (July 13) directed by Nyla Innuksuk

International series include the exclusive Canadian premieres of new seasons of acclaimed comedies THE DRY (Season 2 on July 3) and BRASSIC (Season 5 on July 11)

Timely collection THE PARIS CONNECTION spotlights the City of Lights and Olympic summer sports, with documentaries including CITIZEN ASHE, exploring the enduring legacy of tennis great and noted humanitarian Arthur Ashe (July 3); COPA 71 (July 5), the story of the 1971 Women’s World Cup; SHUT OUT: STEPHANIE LABBÉ (July 10), following the journey of the Canadian Olympic goalkeeper; and WE DARE TO DREAM (July 12), the story of refugee athletes training to compete on the world stage

Series in THE PARIS CONNECTION include French political family drama SAVAGES (July 8) and comedy/drama PARIS ETC (July 10) following five women on journeys of self-discovery in the City of Love, with feature films LE WEEK-END (July 5), starring Jim Broadbent and Lindsay Duncan as an English couple celebrating their anniversary, and Oscar-winning romantic comedy MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (July 5), starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams

Upcoming lifestyle series include BIG ZUU’S 12 DISHES IN 12 HOURS (July 3), following rapper and self-taught chef Big Zuu on a culinary travel adventure; season 2 of QUESTION TEAM (July 5), a UK quiz show with comedians hosted by Richard Ayoade (Travel Man); and THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Season 4 (July 17), travelling to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

CANADA DAY LINEUP – MONDAY, JULY 1

CBC NEWS SPECIAL: NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR’S UNKNOWN SOLDIER

Begins streaming at 7:30 a.m. ET

CBC NEWS SPECIAL: CANADA DAY 2024!

Begins streaming at 11:30 a.m. ET

Join CBC News for two special live moments on July 1, hosted by Heather Hiscox from St. John’s. After more than 100 years, a son of Newfoundland and Labrador, lost to the bloody battlefields of the First World War, is finally coming home. An unidentified soldier will be laid to rest at Newfoundland’s National War Memorial on the province’s Memorial Day, and CBC News is there. Then, travel to Ottawa and communities across Canada, where we look to the future – and commemorate Canada’s 157th birthday.

CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL PRESENTS: CELEBRATING GORDON LIGHTFOOT

Available to stream on-demand beginning at 9 a.m. ET

Recorded live from Massey Hall’s Allan Slaight Stage in Toronto this spring, the special features a memorable night of music with Blue Rodeo and The Gordon Lightfoot Band as the house bands, welcoming some of Canada’s brightest talent to join them on stage to celebrate the late Gordon Lightfoot’s work, including: Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Burton Cummings, Caroline Wiles and Bob Doidge, City and Colour, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Good Brothers, Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards, Meredith Moon, Murray McLauchlan, Serena Ryder, Sylvia Tyson, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson and William Prince. Download photos from CELEBRATING GORDON LIGHTFOOT here.

CANADA DAY: FEEL THE RHYTHM

Begins streaming at 8 p.m. (9 AT, 9:30 NT)

Live from Canada’s capital, this two-hour concert hosted by Isabelle Racicot unites music lovers across the country. Featuring performances by Chromeo, Corneille, FouKi, Kanen, Kiesza, Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Qattuu, Sara Dufour and Willows.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

THE DRY Season 2 (8×30, Comedy, Element Pictures, Ireland/UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 3

Shiv’s 36 and seven months sober. She’s determined to get sobriety right this time and steer clear of all her old temptations and triggers. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing… but what about giving up her dysfunctional family? Can Shiv stay sober and still have the normal things in life, the things most people take for granted: a career, a relationship, a drama-free family… Or will something have to be sacrificed to keep her on the dry? Starring Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Lovers), Pom Boyd (Vanity Fair, Bodkin) and Adam Richardson (The Vanishing Triangle, Intruder).

BRASSIC Season 5 (8×60 + 1×75, Comedy, Calamity Films, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 10

With Vinnie and the gang in deeper with the dangerous MacDonagh brothers and drug lord Manolito, they’re in more trouble than ever. But trouble is what they do, and together, they’re legends. Winner of the Comedy Drama Award (Joe Gilgun) and the RTS Television Award (Comedy Drama) at the 2023 Royal Television Society UK.

CBC FILMS TITLES

BLACKBERRY (120min, Drama/Comedy, directed by Matt Johnson, Canada)

Begins streaming Saturday, July 6

Directed by Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band the Show), BLACKBERRY follows the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men who charted the course of the spectacular rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone. Seemingly overnight, the duo revolutionized the way people work, communicate and connect, with millions of people around the world addicted to their BlackBerrys and the company completely dominating the market. That is, until some shady business dealings, personal grievances, and, perhaps most dangerously, the iPhone, devastated the company’s incredible success.

Co-written by Matt Johnson and Matthew Miller and adapted from the book Losing the Signal by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, BLACKBERRY originated at CBC, where Losing the Signal was optioned and developed over the course of four years as a feature film and extended three-part series. The film stars Jay Baruchel (This Is The End, Knocked Up) as Mike, Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A.P. Bio) as Jim, and Johnson as Mike’s friend and business partner Doug Fregin. The film recently won a record-setting 14 Canadian Screen Awards including for Best Motion Picture; Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy for Baruchel; Performance in a Supporting Role, Comedy for Howerton; Achievement in Direction; and Adapted Screenplay.

SLASH/BACK (86min, Horror, directed by Nyla Innuksuk, Canada)

Begins streaming Saturday, July 13

Pangnirtung, Nunavut: A sleepy hamlet, nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well… except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika (Tasiana Shirley) and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening their hometown. These teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives and, using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they show the aliens you don’t f*ck with the girls from Pang.

THE PARIS CONNECTION

CITIZEN ASHE (96min, Documentary, directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard, UK/USA)

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 3

CITIZEN ASHE is the story of sports legend and social activist Arthur Ashe. Known to most for his stellar sports career – Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open winner and the first Black player to be selected for the US Davis Cup Team – this film uncovers Ashe’s personal evolution; how his activism grew and embraced not only the Civil Rights movement and African-Americans but all oppressed peoples throughout the world. Ashe died of AIDS-related complications in 1993 and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom the same year.

COPA 71 (90min, Documentary, directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, July 5

Told by the pioneering women who participated in it and built from archives unseen for fifty years, this is the extraordinary story of the 1971 Women’s World Cup, a tournament witnessed by record crowds that has been written out of sporting history – until now. Executive produced by Serena and Venus Williams, with its World Premiere at TIFF 2023.

LE WEEK-END (93min, Comedy/Drama, directed by Roger Michell, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, July 5

Meg and Nick, an English couple in their sixties, have decided to go to Paris to celebrate their thirty years of marriage. For a weekend, the couple now hopes to rekindle a passion that has faded over the years. Starring BAFTA nominee Lindsay Duncan (Almost Strangers, About Time, Under the Tuscan Sun), Oscar winner Jim Broadbent (Iris, Moulin Rouge!, Another Year) and Jeff Goldblum (The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park).

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (94min, Comedy, written and directed by Woody Allen, USA/Spain)

Begins streaming Friday, July 5

This is a romantic comedy set in Paris about a family that goes there because of business, and two young people who are engaged to be married in the fall have experiences there that change their lives. It’s about a young man’s great love for a city, Paris, and the illusion people have that a life different from theirs would be much better. Starring Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers, The Royal Tenenbaums), Rachel McAdams (The Notebook, Mean Girls) and Kathy Bates (Misery, Titanic), MIDNIGHT IN PARIS won an Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay and was nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing and Best Achievement in Art Direction at the 2012 Academy Awards.

SAVAGES (6×60, Drama, CFB Films/Scarlett Production, France)

Begins streaming Monday, July 8

On the day the results of the French presidential elections are in, President-elect Idder Chaouch is the victim of an assassination attempt. The suspect turns out to be a cousin of Fouad’s, Chaouch’s future son-in-law. Fouad, a highly sought-after actor, sees his world crumble. Urged by Marion, the Head of Security for the President, he agrees to investigate his own family in order to understand his cousin’ motives, convinced that his own brother, Nazir, is behind the attempt on the President’s life. Is it revenge? The symptom of a fratricidal struggle? Manipulation? A political family saga, SAVAGES is a reflection on France’s contemporary identity. Nominated for Best Television Series or Mini-Series at the 2020 Globes de Cristal Awards in France.

PARIS ETC (12×30, Comedy/Drama, Les Films du Kiosque, France)

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 10

A twelve-part dramedy produced by Les Films du Kiosque, PARIS ETC. centres on the engaging, emotional and often funny stories of five very different heroines as their lives cross over the course of a season, starting at the beginning of the school year and building to an emotional Christmas. With Paris, the city of love, as its backdrop, the series paints a lively portrait of the women, seamlessly blending their relatable everyday experiences with larger-than-life drama as each of them attempts to make sense of their place in the world and discover who they want to be. It chronicles their stories of love, sex, secrets, fantasies and neuroses, following them as they cry, laugh, drink too much, grow up or resist growing up, make a child (or not) and avoid going home… Some of the women, who are from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and at different life stages, will never meet, with only fleeting moments bringing them together – but all will be united by the frustrations and joys of life, which, as miraculous as it can often be, rarely resembles a romantic comedy… PARIS ETC. is created by internationally acclaimed actress, director and author Zabou Breitman (No et Moi) and renowned screenwriter Anne Berest (Declaration of War), with multi-César nominees Denis Pineau-Valencienne and Françoise Kraus as producers.

SHUT OUT: STEPHANIE LABBÉ (54min, Documentary, directed by Cassie De Colling, Canada)

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 10

Canadian Women’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé has conquered the world of soccer. Known for her triumphant saves and for advocating for equality, Stephanie’s name is embossed in gold across the biggest tournaments in the world. But behind the stadium lights is her reality.​ ​Stephanie is ready to open up about how her rise to the top wasn’t as her fans would assume.​​ SHUT OUT is an eye-opening story ​of​ Stephanie’s internal and external journey, revealing how mental health can affect even those we deem untouchable.

WE DARE TO DREAM (93min, Documentary, directed by Waad Al-Kateab, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, July 12

The story of refugee athletes from Iran, Syria, South Sudan and Cameroon who swim, run and fight their way to opportunity and safety in host nations across the world. Spanning a breadth of backgrounds, personal stories and Olympic sports, the film reveals their lives and hopes as they train to compete on the world stage, showing the fire and the drive of young people forced to leave their families, homes and countries of birth to build new lives out of nothing. Culminating in their competition at the summer Olympic Games, their compatriots back home and their new communities in refugee camps watch as these determined young athletes fight for their place in the world. This is their story of heart in the face of adversity, and most of all, hope for a better life. Directed by Academy Award®-nominated Waad al-Kateab (For Sama) and executive produced by Angelina Jolie and John Legend, who also performs the original song “Don’t Need to Sleep.”

LIFESTYLE

BIG ZUU’S 12 DISHES IN 12 HOURS (6×30, Lifestyle/Food, Twofour, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 3

Join rapper and self-taught chef Big Zuu on a fresh, funny and fast-paced culinary adventure. In each episode, Big Zuu will touch down in a different city, accompanied by a different celebrity pal, and feast his way through 12 dishes that define the place and the people – all in just 12 hours.

QUESTION TEAM Season 2 (8×60, Unscripted/Comedy, Interstellar, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, July 5

Host Richard Ayoade (Travel Man) invites three comedians to go head-to-head in a test of knowledge as they join his Question Team. Too idle to write the questions himself, he’s asked each of them to bring their own round on anything they like for the others to play. Expect rounds on everything from chocolate to horror; Drag Queens to Formula 1; and from Grandmas to objects doctors found up patients’ bums.

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Season 4 (3×60, Lifestyle/Travel, Rumpus Media, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, July 17

Romesh Ranganathan returns for misadventures in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. Starting in Uganda’s capital Kampala, Romesh will journey over land to the Atlantic coast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, over two thousand miles away before arriving in Rwanda. Along the way he will meet three guides, each one taking him to the border to ‘hand him over’ to his next escort.

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

COMING IN AUGUST

C’EST COMME ÇA QUE JE T’AIME (HAPPILY MARRIED) Season 3

DOUBLE THE MONEY

INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS

LOUDERMILK Season 2

PLAN B Season 2