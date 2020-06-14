CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for June 14 – 20, 2020

TV Series Updates

NETWORK

Stargirl (DC Universe / The CW) has been renewed for a Second season.

Transplant (CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Great North (FOX) has been renewed for a Second season before it even premieres. The Series premieres Mid-season 2021.

SPECIALTY

Star Trek: Lower Decks (NEW! Animated series- CTV Sci-Fi Channel / Crave) Premieres August 6, 2020.

The Sinner (USA Network / Showcase) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Hightown (Starz) has been renewed for a Second season.

STREAMING

Pen15 (Hulu / CBC Gem) Season 2 premieres September 18, 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Dead To Me (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final season.

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final season.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Ozark (Netflix) has been renewed for a 4th and Final season.

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 premieres September 4, 2020.

BlackAF (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) will be moving to Netflix. Seasons 1 & 2 will air some time this year, while a 3rd season is in development.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) Season 2 premieres July 31, 2020.

The Rain (Netflix) Third and Final season premieres August 6, 2020.

Lucifer (Netflix) Season 5 premieres August 21, 2020.