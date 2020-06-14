CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for June 14 – 20, 2020

A light week ahead with only 1 new premiere and several finales including the series finale of AMC’s miniseries Quiz and HBO’s limited series I Know This Much is True. The lone new series premiering this week is Netflix’s new reality series Floor is Lava. Netflix originals Mr. Iglesias, The Order & The Politician return with all new seasons. Also, Insecure, Roswell, New Mexico and Vagrant Queen conclude their current season this week.
Other highlights include the season finale of reality series Songland and Food Network’s Top Chef.
Happy Viewing!
SUNDAY JUNE 14
Billions – Season 5 Summer Finale (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)
I Know This Much is True – SERIES FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)
Quiz – SERIES FINALE (AMC @ 9pm ET)
Vagrant Queen – SEASON 1 FINALE (Citytv @ 10pm ET)
Insecure – SEASON 4 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10:20pm ET)
MONDAY JUNE 15
Roswell, New Mexico – SEASON 2 FINALE (Showcase & The CW @ 9pm ET)
Songland – SEASON 2 FINALE (NBC @ 10pm ET)
WEDNESDAY JUNE 17
Mr. Iglesias – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)
THURSDAY JUNE 18
The Order – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)
Top Chef – SEASON 17 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 10pm ET)
FRIDAY JUNE 19
FLOOR IS LAVA – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)
Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.
The Politician – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)