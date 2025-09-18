September 18-24: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

SEPTEMBER 18 – HBO Original THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED

A new episode of the acclaimed HBO Original documentary series THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED, titled “Part Five: The Tree Grew,” chronicles Adnan’s personal journey from incarceration to freedom, and his eventual reunion with family after 23 years behind bars. During the year-long investigation led by his new lawyer Erica J. Suter and supported by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, new information is unearthed, exposing flaws in the original investigation and prosecution, including undisclosed evidence pointing to other potential suspects, suppressed witness testimony, and DNA from the crime scene that has remained untested. The special episode debuts on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET, while the first four parts of the HBO documentary series are also available for streaming on Crave beginning September 18.

SEPTEMBER 19 – SUPERMAN *Movie Premiere*

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humour and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. Starring David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. A version of SUPERMAN with American Sign Language (ASL) will also be available on Crave, interpreted by Deaf ASL Interpreter Giovanni Maucere and directed by Leila Hanaumi.

SEPTEMBER 19 – BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 *Complete Series*

In celebration of the iconic series’ 35th anniversary, all seasons and episodes of BEVERLY HILLS, 90210, including all six episodes of the 90210: REUNION, land on Crave beginning Friday, September 19. One of the definitive shows of the ’90s, the series follows the lives of a group of friends living in Beverly Hills, California, as they transition from high school to college and into the adult world.

SEPTEMBER 19 – HBO Comedy Special CALEB HEARON: MODEL COMEDIAN

In his debut stand-up special, filmed in front of a sold-out crowd at Constellation in Chicago, CALEB HEARON: MODEL COMEDIAN showcases Hearon’s ability to unpack life’s most absurd contradictions with his signature charm and razor-sharp wit. Taking audiences back to his roots in Kansas Cit, where it all started, newly 30-year-old Hearon deploys his generational Midwestern wisdom to solve most of the world’s problems: politics, internet trolls, learning we’re not that different from our parents, and more. The special premieres on Friday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

SEPTEMBER 19 – THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR *Season 2 Premiere*

In Season 2, heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio), take centre stage, alongside their mysterious new colleague, Mia (Aggy K. Adams), and Charlotte’s old flame, Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy). Leo’s return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte’s confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis), along the way. But it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital start mysteriously dying.

SEPTEMBER 23 – HBO Original THE DEVIL IS BUSY *Documentary Premiere*

Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, the HBO Original documentary short, THE DEVIL IS BUSY, takes viewers behind the scenes of a women’s healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia as the employees, including Tracii, the head of security, carry out their daily work of securing the safety of their patients while providing medical services where clinics face daily threats of danger.

