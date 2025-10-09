October 9-15: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

OCTOBER 10 – KARATE KID: LEGENDS *Movie Premiere*

After moving to New York City with his mother, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) struggles to let go of the past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition — but his skills alone aren’t enough. With help from Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), he soon learns to merge two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. Additional cast includes Joshua Jackson, Wyatt Oleff, Aramis Knight, and Sadie Stanley.

OCTOBER 12 – HBO Original Series THE CHAIR COMPANY *Series Premiere*

Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin (I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE), the HBO Original comedy series THE CHAIR COMPANY debuts Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Starring Robinson, Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Phillips, the series follows a man, who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. The eight-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of October 9-15

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

October 9 – HBO Max Original PEACEMAKER, Season 2, Episode 8 (Finale)

October 10 – HBO Original THE ALABAMA SOLUTION (Documentary Premiere)

October 12 – HBO Original THE CHAIR COMPANY, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

Movies

October 10 – KARATE KID: LEGENDS

October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON

October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 2

October 10 – THE WITCHES

October 10 – FREAKY TALES

October 10 – 200% WOLF

October 10 – THE WHALE

October 10 – THE FRIEND

STARZ

October 9 – WEIRD SCIENCE

October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON

October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 2

October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 3

October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 4

October 10 – THE WITCHES

October 10 – OFF THE GRID

October 10 – OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD, Season 1, Episode 10 (Season Finale)

Additional Highlights

October 11 – SULLIVAN SAILS, Season 1

October 14 – TOUT POUR VENDRE PRÉSENTÉ PAR DU PROPRIO *French Crave Original* *Canadian Title*