October 9-15: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

OCTOBER 10 – KARATE KID: LEGENDS *Movie Premiere*
- After moving to New York City with his mother, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) struggles to let go of the past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition — but his skills alone aren’t enough. With help from Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), he soon learns to merge two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. Additional cast includes Joshua Jackson, Wyatt Oleff, Aramis Knight, and Sadie Stanley.
OCTOBER 12 – HBO Original Series THE CHAIR COMPANY *Series Premiere*
- Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin (I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE), the HBO Original comedy series THE CHAIR COMPANY debuts Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Starring Robinson, Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Phillips, the series follows a man, who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. The eight-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of October 9-15
HBO and HBO Max
October 9 – HBO Max Original PEACEMAKER, Season 2, Episode 8 (Finale)
October 10 – HBO Original THE ALABAMA SOLUTION (Documentary Premiere)
October 12 – HBO Original THE CHAIR COMPANY, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)
Movies
October 10 – KARATE KID: LEGENDS
October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON
October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 2
October 10 – THE WITCHES
October 10 – FREAKY TALES
October 10 – 200% WOLF
October 10 – THE WHALE
October 10 – THE FRIEND
STARZ
October 9 – WEIRD SCIENCE
October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON
October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 2
October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 3
October 10 – LETHAL WEAPON 4
October 10 – THE WITCHES
October 10 – OFF THE GRID
October 10 – OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD, Season 1, Episode 10 (Season Finale)
Additional Highlights
October 11 – SULLIVAN SAILS, Season 1
October 14 – TOUT POUR VENDRE PRÉSENTÉ PAR DU PROPRIO *French Crave Original* *Canadian Title*
Next Day on Crave
October 10 – 911: NASHVILLE, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere) *following CTV
October 12 – TERROR BIRDS *following MUCH
October 13 – SNAPPED, Season 35G, Episode 1 *following Oxygen True Crime