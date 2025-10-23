October 23-30: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

OCTOBER 24 – WEAPONS *Movie Premiere*

Zach Cregger directs from his own screenplay when horror film WEAPONS makes its streaming debut, Friday, Oct. 24 on Crave. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanishes on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. Starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

OCTOBER 26 – HBO Original Series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY *Series Premiere*

Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT: Chapter Two. The series cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso, with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise. IT: WELCOME TO DERRY premieres Sunday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

OCTOBER 28 – HBO Original Documentary COUNTRY DOCTOR *Premiere*

Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. Filmed over three years in intimate cinéma vérité style, COUNTRY DOCTOR follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263), who has spent over 40 years dispatching medicine, comfort, and wisdom to his patients. As Fairfax Community Hospital files for bankruptcy, Dr. Graham and his team fight to provide adequate healthcare for their community. Amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future, a new buyer for the hospital provides a cautious beacon of hope. Premiering Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of October 23-30

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

October 26 – HBO Original IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

October 28 – HBO Original COUNTRY DOCTOR (Documentary Premiere)

Movies

October 24 – WEAPONS

October 24 – THE UNINVITED

October 24 – THE RULE OF JENNY PEN

October 24 – YOU WON’T BE ALONE

October 24 – THE WITCH

October 24 – TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID

October 24 – DOGTOOTH

October 25 – ANNABELLE

October 26 – SHAUN OF THE DEAD

October 28 – HEREDITARY

STARZ

October 24 – DOGTOOTH

October 24 – TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE (2003)

October 24 – THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR, Season 2, Episode 6 (Season Finale)

October 26 – SHAUN OF THE DEAD

Additional Highlights

October 24 – DADDY ISSUES, Season 1

October 25 – ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?, Season 1-2

October 25 – FIREMAN SAM, Season 16, Part Two

October 27 – CHASING MONSTERS Season 1-4

October 30 – URGENCE HELICO, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

October 30 – TRAITORS NETHERLANDS, Season 3-4