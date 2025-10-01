October 2-8: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

OCTOBER 3 – SHARON & OZZY: COMING HOME *Documentary Premiere*

SHARON & OZZY: COMING HOME is a moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy Osbourne’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack, and Kelly. Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically struggles to get fit enough to perform, and how the family dealt with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health.

OCTOBER 3 – 28 YEARS LATER *Movie Premiere*

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite for the next installment of the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 YEARS LATER, dropping Friday, October 3 on Crave. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped from a biological weapons laboratory. Still living in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amid the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of them decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation that has spread to not only the infected, but other survivors as well. 28 YEARS LATER stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer.

October 8 – CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK *Series Premiere*

Hosted by THE TRAITORS UK’s Claudia Winkleman, CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK debuts Wednesday, Oct. 8 at ET. An all-star version of the game show phenomenon, THE TRAITORS, the series sees 19 famous faces enter the Scottish castle, including Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Lucy Beaumont, Tom Daley, and more. CELEBRITY TRAITORS UK follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping subsequent Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. ET.

October 3 – THE CONJURING

October 3 – FRÈRES

October 3 – CLUELESS

October 3 – CASPER

October 3 – MONSTER (2003)

October 3 – ONE TRUE LOVES

October 3 – CAN I GET A WITNESS *Canadian Title*

October 3 – LUCKY STAR *Canadian Title*

October 3 – 28 YEARS LATER

October 3 – HOLD YOUR BREATH

October 3 – CONFESS FLETCH

October 4 – DEADBOLT

October 4 – AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: A LESSON IN MURDER

October 6 – SINGHS IN THE RING *Canadian Title* *Crave Original*

October 2 – PIXELS

October 3 – THE SURFER

October 3 – ADAPTATION

October 2 – OZZY: COMING HOME (Special Premiere)

October 4 – POLLY POCKET, Season 5

October 5 – LOVE ISLAND GAMES, Season 2, Episode 15 (Season Finale)

October 8 – ERIC LAPOINTE: 30 ANS D’OBSESSION *Canadian Title* *French Crave Original*