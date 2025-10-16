October 16-22: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

OCTOBER 17 – I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER (2025) *Movie Premiere*

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. One year later, the past comes back to haunt them as they learn someone knows what they did last summer. Stalked by a mysterious killer, they soon seek help from two survivors of the Southport massacre of 1997. I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and Jonah Hauer-King, with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles from the 1997 original film.

OCTOBER 17 – GILMORE GIRLS *The Complete Series*

Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-centre town known for green lawns, clapboard houses, and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade, and picnic for miles. It’s here that audiences meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel). But when Rory’s attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth – only 16 years ago – in Rory. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the hit series, all seven seasons of GILMORE GIRLS are available for streaming on Crave, Friday, October 17.

OCTOBER 20 – SINGHS IN THE RING *Crave Original Documentary Premiere*

SINGHS IN THE RING follows the wild, pile-driving phenomenon, The Great Gama Singh of Stampede Wrestling. From the old school 1970s era to now, this colourful and infectiously fun documentary rides the ropes of a Punjabi immigrant’s journey to Canadian icon, while his son Raj Singh wrestles his way to keep the family legacy going strong. From Fennessey Films & Score G Productions.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of October 16-22

HBO and HBO Max

October 17 – HBO Original AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH ADAM PALLY (Special Premiere)

October 19 – HBO Original TASK, Season 1, Episode 7 (Finale)

October 21 – HBO Original ARMED ONLY WITH A CAMERA: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF BRENT RENAUD (Documentary Premiere)

Movies

October 16 – THE THING (1982)

October 17 – THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

October 17 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2014)

October 17 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF THE SHADOWS

October 17 – WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT

October 17 – NIGHT RAIDERS (ENGLISH & CREE VERSION) *Canadian Title*

October 17 – THE BLACK PHONE

October 17 – TO CATCH A KILLER

October 17 – MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU

October 17 – I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER (2025)

October 17 – DICKS: THE MUSICAL

October 20 – Crave Original SINGHS IN THE RING *Canadian Title*

STARZ

October 16 – THE THING (1982)

October 16 – THE SKELETON TWINS

October 17 – THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

October 17 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2014)

October 17 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF THE SHADOWS

October 17 – WALLACE & GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT

October 17 – NIGHT RAIDERS

October 17 – AMERICAN PSYCHO

October 17 – EVIL DEAD (2013)

October 17 – THE LAST PICTURE SHOW

Additional Highlights

October 16 – THE LITTLEST HOBO *Canadian Title*

October 17 – GILMORE GIRLS, Season 1-7

October 19 – THE RAINMAKER, Season 1, Episode 10 (Season Finale)

October 20 – MERCENARY PILOT: FROM CIATO PABLO ESCOBAR, Episode 1-4 *Canadian Title*

October 20 – CITIZEN MINUTES, Season 3 *Canadian Title*

October 22 – Crave Original AN OPTIMIST’S GUIDE TO THE PLANET, Season 2, Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (Season Premiere)