November 6-12: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

**Crave Offers in Market – Black Friday**

Available now until December 1, new, upgrading, and reactivating subscribers can enjoy promotional pricing when they sign up for an annual plan directly through Crave. Crave Standard With Ads is available for $89.99 for the first year (25% off), and Crave Premium is offered at $129.99 for the first year (40% off). This limited time offer is the ideal way to explore all that Crave offers at a great price. For more information visit crave.ca/subscribe.

NOVEMBER 6 – HBO’s ALEX VS AROD *Documentary Series Premiere*

With an epic baseball season now complete, Crave presents the HBO Original three-part documentary series ALEX VS AROD, directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew. From the pinnacle of athletic success to the depths of scandal, Alex Rodriguez saw his prolific baseball career marred by a high-profile suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Told through a series of intimate interviews with Rodriguez, ALEX VS AROD explores the dualities of one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Part 1 streams on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming on subsequent Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

NOVEMBER 7 – Crave Original Series THE OFFICE MOVERS *Season 2 Premiere*

Created by and starring Canadian content creators and brother duo Jermaine “Jae” and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards as Toronto-based office movers Everett and Eric Saunders, Season 2 features the brothers embroiled in bond-testing schemes, shady insurance scams, bogus grants, and rivalries with cutthroat family competitors. All six episodes of THE OFFICE MOVERS Season 2 drop on Friday, Nov. 7.

NOVEMBER 7 – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN *Movie Premiere*

New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of November 6-12

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

November 6 – HBO Original Documentary Series ALEX VS AROD, Episode 1 (Premiere)

Movies

November 6 – HAPPY CHRISTMAS

November 7 – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

November 7 – REAGAN

November 7 – BONEYARD

November 7 – TALL TALES

November 7 – THE UNBREAKABLE BOY

November 7 – WISH YOU WERE HERE

November 7 – LAURENCE ANYWAYS

November 7 – TOM AT THE FARM

November 7 – LAKE PLACID VS. ANACONDA

November 7 – OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY

November 7 – SCROOGED

November 7 – WEIRD SCIENCE

November 7 – NIKITA

November 7 –AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: HONEYMOON, HONEYMURDER

November 7 –AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: HOW TO CON A CON

November 9 – A COZY CHRISMAS INN

November 9 – B&B MERRY

November 11 – PASSCHENDAELE

November 11 – THE LOBSTER

STARZ

November 7 – POWER BOOK IV: FORCE, Season 3, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

November 7 – XXX

November 7 – LAKE PLACID VS. ANACONDA

November 7 – OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY

November 7 – SCROOGED

November 7 – LAURENCE ANYWAYS

November 7 – TOM AT THE FARM

November 7 – PASSCHENDAELE

November 8 – EVERYTHING’S GOING TO BE GREAT

Additional Highlights

November 7 – THE OFFICE MOVERS, Season 2, Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (Season Premiere)

November 7 – ANNE RICE’S MAYFAIR WITCHES, Season 2

November 7 – WALKER Season 1-4

November 8 – PAW PATROL SPECIAL – VALIENTE: A TRACKER STORY

November 10 – MONSTER GARAGE, Season 1-5