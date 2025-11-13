November 13-19: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

NOVEMBER 13 – Crave Original Series DÉRIVE *Series Premiere*

DÉRIVE is a new, eight-episode psychological thriller from Québec, written by Julie Hivon and directed by Patrice Sauvé. Set in a dream world, the series skilfully navigates between the grey areas of good and evil, heavy family secrets, and deep scars from the past. Jean-Philippe Perras stars as Daniel, a piano virtuoso at the height of his fame since the release of his new album, Dérive. Charismatic, benevolent, and humble, Daniel’s sharp intelligence, but fragile psyche, makes him vulnerable to the world and those around him. After collapsing on stage, Daniel takes refuge at the family country house. Completely distraught, he starts having night terrors and begins therapy, which leads him to delve deep into his past, uncovering dark secrets and disturbing revelations.

NOVEMBER 14 – Crave Original Series PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA *Series Premiere*

PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, the Canadian adaptation of the globally renowned fashion competition series, premieres on Friday, Nov. 14, with new episodes streaming Fridays until the finale on Jan. 16. Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha hosts and judges, alongside fashion industry icon Jeanne Beker and CAFA award-winning designer Spencer Badu, while fashion designer, author, activist, and industry visionary Aurora James is mentor to the designers. Over 10 episodes, PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA brings some of the country’s most exciting designers together to compete in a captivating series of challenges, with surprises and twists along the way. The designers share their stories and unique runway creations as they compete for the title of Canada’s Next Great Designer, from TD, a career launching investment of $100,000, and a coveted feature spread in an upcoming issue of Elle Canada magazine.

NOVEMBER 14 – ER *Season 1-10*

Seasons 1-10 of the critically acclaimed medical drama ER land on Crave, Friday, Nov. 14. Originally premiering in 1994, the series explores the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital and critical issues faced by the dedicated physicians and staff of its emergency room. The pulse-pounding drama features new challenges each season, from exploring personal problems outside of Chicago’s County General Hospital to the political issues being raised inside.

NOVEMBER 14 – HBO’s THE SEDUCTION *Series Premiere*

To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series is a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional & sexual freedom in a world where women had little. The six-episode French HBO Original series THE SEDUCTION debuts Friday, Nov. 14, with new episodes streaming on Fridays until the finale on Dec. 19.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of November 13-19

HBO and HBO Max

November 14 – HBO Original THE SEDUCTION, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

November 18 – HBO Original THOUGHTS & PRAYERS (Documentary Premiere)

