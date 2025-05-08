May 8-14: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 8 – Max Original Series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO *Season 2 Premiere*
- In this travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast. The three-episode new season debuts Thursday, May 8, with one new episode streaming on subsequent Thursdays.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of May 8-14
HBO and Max
May 8 – Max Original CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO (Season Premiere)
Movies
May 8 – BLUE VELVET
May 9 – HANNAH SWENSEN: ONE BAD APPLE *Canadian Title*
May 9 – THE INVISIBLES
May 9 – MEMORY
May 9 – THE OUTRUN
May 9 – SCOTT PILGRAM VS. THE WORLD
May 9 – STEEL MAGNOLIAS (1989)
May 9 – TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
May 9 – TRUE ROMANCE
May 12 – MOONAGE DAYDREAM
STARZ
May 8 – BLUE VELVET
May 9 – FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL
May 9 – WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY (PAY-1)
Highlighted Programming
May 8 – COLOSSE PLAMONDON (Season 1, Episodes 1-5)
May 9 – HOW IT’S MADE (Seasons 8-14)
May 10 – PUP TALES (Season 5)
Next Day on Crave
May 8 – KILLER RELATIONSHIP WITH FAITH JENKINS (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime
May 8 – THE MASKED SINGER (Season Finale) *following CTV
May 13 – MAKING MANSON (FKA THE MANSON TAPES) (Season Finale) *following Oxygen True Crime
May 13 – TRACKER (Season 2 Finale) *following CTV
May 14 – LAST OF THE GIANTS (Season Finale) *following USA Network
May 14 – THE ROOKIE (Season 7 Finale) *following CTV