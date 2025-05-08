May 8-14: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 8 – Max Original Series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO *Season 2 Premiere*

In this travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast. The three-episode new season debuts Thursday, May 8, with one new episode streaming on subsequent Thursdays.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of May 8-14

HBO and Max

May 8 – Max Original CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO (Season Premiere)

Movies

May 8 – BLUE VELVET

May 9 – HANNAH SWENSEN: ONE BAD APPLE *Canadian Title*

May 9 – THE INVISIBLES

May 9 – MEMORY

May 9 – THE OUTRUN

May 9 – SCOTT PILGRAM VS. THE WORLD

May 9 – STEEL MAGNOLIAS (1989)

May 9 – TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

May 9 – TRUE ROMANCE

May 12 – MOONAGE DAYDREAM

STARZ

May 8 – BLUE VELVET

May 9 – FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL

May 9 – WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY (PAY-1)

Highlighted Programming

May 8 – COLOSSE PLAMONDON (Season 1, Episodes 1-5)

May 9 – HOW IT’S MADE (Seasons 8-14)

May 10 – PUP TALES (Season 5)