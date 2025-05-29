May 29 – June 4: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 29 – Max Original Series AND JUST LIKE THAT… *Season 3*

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa Todd Wexley a.k.a LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City. The Season 3 cast also includes Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett. AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

MAY 30 – TRAILER PARK BOYS *Season 1-12*

TRAILER PARK BOYS is the legendary mockumentary television comedy series following the misadventures of a group of residents living in Sunnyvale Trailer Park. The series stars John Paul Tremblay as Julian, Mike Smith as Bubbles, and Robb Wells as Ricky.

MAY 31 – HBO Original Film MOUNTAINHEAD *Premiere*

Written, directed, and executive produced by seven-time Emmy-winner and Oscar®-nominee Jesse Armstrong (HBO’s SUCCESSION), the HBO Original film MOUNTAINHEAD , streaming Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET, centres around a group of billionaire friends as they get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, and supporting cast Hadley Robinson, Andy Daly, Ali Kinkade, Daniel Oreskes, David Thompson, Ami MacKenzie, and Ava Kostia.

JUNE 1 – HBO Original Docuseries THE MORTICIAN *Premiere*

The HBO Original three-part documentary series THE MORTICIAN, debuts Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. A darkly gripping series, THE MORTICIAN chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments. In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices.

JUNE 2 – Crave Original Documentary IT’S ALL GONNA BREAK *Premiere*

Filmmaker Stephen Chung pulls back the curtain on the Toronto indie music scene through his relationship with his friends in the trailblazing band, Broken Social Scene. This unconventional POV documentary features Chung’s never-before-seen archival footage capturing a creatively rich era in Toronto and paying tribute to the power of indie music, friendship and the artists who started out in Toronto bars before rocketing to global fame. Produced by Ann Shin, Hannah Donegan, Diana Warme.

JUNE 3 – LOVE ISLAND USA *Season 7 Premiere*

LOVE ISLAND USA heads back to the villa for Season 7, beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a new episode every day at 9 p.m. ET until Friday, June 6 on Crave and CTV. Ariana Madix returns as host, seeing a brand-new group of islanders arriving at the Fiji villa looking for love. Temptations rise and drama ensues as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, surprising guests, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Following premiere week, subsequent new episodes stream on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of the official after show, LOVE ISLAND: AFTER SUN, stream Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning June 7.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of May 29 – June 4

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

May 29 – Max Original HACKS (Season Finale)

May 29 – Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT… (Season 3 Premiere)

May 31 – HBO Original Film MOUNTAINHEAD

June 1 – HBO Original THE MORTICIAN (Series Premiere)

Movies

May 30 – ALIEN: ROMULUS

May 30 – PERSIAN VERSION

May 30 – SHAYDA

June 2 – Crave Original Documentary IT’S ALL GONNA BREAK *Canadian Title*

STARZ

May 29 – MYSTIC RIVER

May 30 – THE BIG SICK

May 30 – EMPIRE OF THE SUN

May 30 – FLIGHT RISK

May 30 – LADDER 49

May 30 – PARANORMAN

Highlighted Programming

May 29 – UNIVERSAL BASIC GUYS (Series Premiere)

May 30 – TRAILER PARK BOYS (Season 1-12) *Canadian Title*

May 30 – CASH CAB (Season 1-4) *Canadian Title*

May 31 – WILD KRATTS (Season 2) *Canadian Title*

June 3 – LOVE ISLAND USA (Season 7 Premiere)

June 4 – French Crave Original BELLEFLEUR (Season 2 Premiere) *Canadian Title*