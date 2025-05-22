May 22-28: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 22 – MUCHMUSIC PRESENTS: RED BULL SYMPHONIC WITH CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON *Premiere*

Directed by filmmaker Norman Wong, MUCHMUSIC PRESENTS: RED BULL SYMPHONIC WITH CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON captures the electric atmosphere of the Red Bull Symphonic experience, featuring a performance by R&B powerhouse Charlotte Day Wilson alongside a full symphonic orchestra. With cinematic visuals and immersive sound, the film brings new life to Wilson’s rich, emotional catalogue through sweeping orchestral arrangements. More than just a concert film, it’s an intimate look into the artist’s creative process, blending the powerful live performance with behind-the-scenes footage, rehearsal moments, and exclusive commentary from Charlotte herself.

MAY 23 – HBO Original Documentary PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF *Premiere*

Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life. Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus and avant-garde performance theater, and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self. Parts 1 & 2 of the documentary drop on Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

MAY 25 – HBO’s THE LAST OF US *Season 2 Finale*

The Season 2 finale of HBO’s hit original drama series THE LAST OF US streams Sunday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET. In Season 2, five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

MAY 26 – Crave Original Documentary THE BONES *Premiere*

THE BONES traverses the globe alongside paleontologists on a quest to unearth dinosaur fossils that may hold the key to save humanity from extinction. It’s a race against time before the bones disappear into the hands of fossil dealers, who stand to make millions by selling them on the open market. A cinematic adventure that reaches from the Mongolian Gobi Desert to the floor of a Paris auction house, THE BONES exposes the clash between science, post-colonial reckoning, and hard-headed capitalism.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of May 22-28

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

May 23 – HBO Original PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF (Premiere)

May 24 – HBO Original Comedy Special DON’T BE GAY (Premiere)

May 25 – HBO Original LAST OF US (Season Finale)

May 25 – HBO Original THE REHEARSAL (Season Finale)

Movies

May 23 – DEANER ’89 *Canadian Title*

May 23 – FRANKIE FREAKO *Canadian Title*

May 23 – HANNAH SWENSEN: A SPRINKLE OF DECEIT *Canadian Title*

May 23 – MICKEY 17

May 23 – RUMOURS *Canadian Title*

May 23 – STRIPTEASE

May 23 – SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: TO THE MOON AND BACK

May 24 – 28 DAYS LATER

May 25 – AINSLEY MCGREGOR MYSTERIES, THE: A CASE FOR THE YARN MAKER

May 25 – AINSLEY MCGREGOR MYSTERIES, THE: A CASE FOR THE WINEMAKER

May 26 – THE BONES *Canadian Title* *Crave Original Documentary*

STARZ

May 22 – THE CONJURING 2

May 23 – AS GOOD AS IT GETS

May 23 – THE NEST

May 23 – SMALL THINGS LIKE THESE (PAY-1)

May 24 – 28 DAYS LATER

Highlighted Programming

May 22 – MUCHMUSIC PRESENTS: RED BULL SYMPHONIC WITH CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON *Canadian Title* (Special Premiere)

May 23 – NO MAN’S LAND (Season Finale)

May 23 – COUPLES THERAPY (Season 4B Premiere)

May 24 – PUP TALES *Canadian Title* (Season 6)

May 24 – SOUTHERN FRIED LIES (Documentary Premiere)

May 27 – THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Series Finale)

May 27– Crave Original DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season Finale) *Canadian Title*

May 28 – Crave Original ALLER SIMPLE: TELEREALITE 1 (Season Finale) *Canadian Title*