May 15-21: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 15 – Max Original Series DUSTER *Premiere*

From Emmy-winner J.J. Abrams and showrunner LaToya Morgan, the new Max Original drama series DUSTER is set in the 1970s Southwest, and explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate, that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down. Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson. Produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, the eight-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning May 15.

MAY 16 – Crave Original Series SUPER TEAM CANADA *Premiere*

From Canadian comedy writers Robert Cohen and Joel H. Cohen, Thunderbird Entertainment’s Atomic Cartoons, and Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue, Crave’s first-ever original animated series debuts with two episodes on Friday, May 16, just ahead of Victoria Day weekend. The 10-part, half-hour comedy series follows six lesser known and underrated Canadian superheroes, tasked with saving the world from giant evil robots, an unemployed octopus, and a seriously needy hardware store clerk. When the world’s other heroes are trapped and killed, these wanna-be benchwarmers become Earth’s last and most maple-syrup-powered hope. Starring an all-Canadian cast including Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Ceara Morgana, Veena Sood, and guest star Jay Baruchel. Following it’s two-episode premiere, new episodes of SUPER TEAM CANADA stream on subsequent Fridays.

MAY 16 – DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE *Movie Premiere*

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again – and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help him.

MAY 16 – SHOWTIME Original Series THE CHI *Season 7*

SHOWTIME’s Original series THE CHI is a timely, coming-of-age story centred around a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season 7 sees Tony Award®Winner Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Award® Winner Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award® Winner Karrueche Tran join the cast in guest starring roles. New episodes stream Fridays on Crave.

MAY 21 – THE LAST CAPTAINS *Canadian Series Premiere*

THE LAST CAPTAINS is a new docuseries following generational fishing families living in a remote archipelago in the Gulf of the St. Lawrence. While the fishermen chase big catches and paydays on the water, the 400 residents in town are in the fight of their lives to stave off Mother Nature and preserve their unique community. The series premieres on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave beginning Wednesday, May 21.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of May 15-21

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

May 15 – Max Original DUSTER (Series Premiere)

May 15 – Max Original PAUL AMERICAN (Finale)

Movies

May 16 – DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

May 16 – AMAZING MAURICE, THE

May 16 – FREUD’S LAST SESSION

May 16 – HOUNDS OF WAR

May 16 – MLLE BOTTINE *Canadian Title*

May 16 – BLOOD QUANTUM *Canadian Title*

May 16 – JUSTICE LEAGUE

May 17 – OGGY AND THE COCKROACHES: THE MOVIE

STARZ

May 15 – DONNIE DARKO

May 16 – POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN (Season Finale)

May 16 – ARMOR (PAY-1)

May 16 – BLOOD QUANTUM *Canadian Title*

May 16 – JUSTICE LEAGUE

Highlighted Programming

May 16 – THE CHI (Season 7 Premiere)

May 16 – SUPER TEAM CANADA (Series Premiere) *Canadian Title* *Crave Original*

May 16 – BATTLEBOTS (Seasons 5 & 6 Premiere)

May 18 – WWE LFG (Season Finale)