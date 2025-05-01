May 1-7: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 1 – HBO Original Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE *Season 3*

100 FOOT WAVE returns for a five-part, third season to chronicle the globe-trotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, and fellow surfers. Season 3 moves from the cliff tops of Nazaré, Portugal, to exciting new locales, including the Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Morocco, Italy, and Hawaii. The adrenaline-filled series showcases the death-defying beauty of big wave surfing as extreme athletes risk it all in a quest for the ultimate high. The new season premieres on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming weekly Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of May 1-7

HBO and Max

May 1 – HBO Original 100 FOOT WAVE (Season Premiere)

May 4 – HBO Original THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (Finale)

Movies

May 1 – IN VIAGGIO: THE TRAVELS OF POPE FRANCIS

May 2 – 8 MILE

May 2 – A KNIGHT’S TALE

May 2 – BETWEEN THE TEMPLES

May 2 – CELLAR DOOR

May 2 – GREEDY PEOPLE

May 2 – STEPMOM

May 2 – ONE OF THEM DAYS

May 4 – SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: A TALE OF THREE LETTERS *Canadian Title*

May 5 – FRANK CAPRA: MR. AMERICA

May 6 – FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC

May 6 – IF THERE BE THORNS

May 6 – PETALS ON THE WIND

May 6 – SEEDS OF YESTERDAY

STARZ

May 2 – BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER (PAY-1)

May 2 – THE BOXTROLLS 3D

May 2 – FRENCH EXIT

May 2 – FARGO (1996)

Highlighted Programming

May 2 – Crave Original LATE BLOOMER (Season Finale) *Canadian Title*

May 7 – Crave Original ALLER SIMPLE: TELEREALITE 1 (Season Finale) *Canadian Title*

Next Day on Crave

May 1 – CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (Season 5 Premiere) *following CTV

May 1 – JEOPARDY! MASTERS (Season 3 Premiere) *following CTV

May 7 – FATAL FAMILY FEUDS (Season Finale) *following Oxygen True Crime