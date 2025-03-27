March 27-April 2: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MARCH 27 – Max Original Reality Series PAUL AMERICAN *Series Premiere*
- After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game-changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships. For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, PAUL AMERICAN peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives. The eight-episode series debuts on Thursday, March 27 with new episodes dropping on subsequent Thursdays.
MARCH 28 – MONK *Full Series*
- Adrian Monk (Emmy®-winner Tony Shalhoub) is a brilliant detective who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder after the tragic unsolved murder of his wife Trudy. His condition costs him his position as a legendary homicide detective at the San Francisco Police Department. His psychological disorder has caused him to develop a heightened fear of germs, heights, crowds, and virtually everything else, which provides an unusual challenge to solving crimes…not to mention his day-to-day existence. All eight seasons of MONK drop on Crave on Friday, March 28.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of March 27-April 2
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and Max
Mar. 27 – Max Original PAUL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)
Movies
Mar. 28 – THE RIVER WILD
Mar. 28 – TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Mar. 28 – DIE ALONE *Canadian Title*
Mar. 31 – TWISTED NEIGHBOUR
STARZ
Mar. 27 – ANGER MANAGEMENT
Mar. 28 – BLACKWATER LANE
Mar. 28 – CAN’T HARDLY WAIT
Mar. 28 – DISTRICT 9
Mar. 28 – SUPERMAN 2
Highlighted Programming
April 1 – DOPE GIRLS (Season Finale)
April 1 – RESCUE: HI-SURF (Season Finale)
April 1 – DATELINE: WHAT HAPPENED TO ANTON BLACK? *following Oxygen True Crime
Mar. 27 – QUEEN OF THE CASTLE (Series Premiere) *Canadian Title* *Following CTV Life Channel*
Mar. 28 – MAYDAY (Season 21-25)
Mar. 28 – W5: TWIN FLAMES WE ARE NOT A CULT
Mar. 31 – BUILDING BAD (Season 1) *following Oxygen True Crime