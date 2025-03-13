March 13-19: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MARCH 13 – LONG BRIGHT RIVER *Limited Series*

Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author, executive producer, and writer Liz Moore, the new eight-part drama series LONG BRIGHT RIVER stars, and is executive produced by, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Amanda Seyfried. The series is a suspense thriller that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case. All eight episodes are available for streaming on Crave on March 13. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Saturday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

MARCH 13 – Max Original Film THE PARENTING *Movie Premiere*

A hilariously terrifying comedy, the Max Original film THE PARENTING follows young couple Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon (Edie Falco) and Frank (Brian Cox) and the laid-back Liddy (Lisa Kudrow) and Cliff (Dean Norris), the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda (Parker Posey) – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara (Vivian Bang) to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

MARCH 14 – Crave Original THE TRADES *Season 2 Premiere*

From the producers of TRAILER PARK BOYS, Season 2 of Crave’s blue-collar comedy THE TRADES premieres with two episodes on March 14. Season 2 of THE TRADES continues to follow the blue-collar workers of Conch Industries refinery, including veteran pipefitter Todd (Robb Wells, TRAILER PARK BOYS), his sister Audrey (Anastasia Phillips, MOONSHINE), and site manager Chelsea (Jennifer Spence, YOU HEAR ME), as the workers face a new challenge as they encounter the company’s eccentric new owner (Jennifer Irwin, SUPERSTORE) and her unhinged policies. As chaos unfolds, they must band together to protect their livelihood and preserve their community. After the first two episodes drop, THE TRADES follows a weekly release schedule with two new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays.

MARCH 14 – KRAVEN THE HUNTER *Movie Premiere*

KRAVEN THE HUNTER is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of March 13-19

HBO and Max

Movies

Mar. 14 – KILL ‘EM ALL 2

Mar. 14 – THE CURSE OF THE NECKLACE

Mar. 14 – THE FLINTSTONES

Mar. 14 – PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS: THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Mar. 14 – PERCY JACKSON: SEA OF MONSTERS

STARZ

Mar. 13 – ESCAPE FROM PLANET EARTH

Mar. 14 – THE PURGE

Mar. 14 – THE FLINTSTONES

Mar. 14 – MOONRISE KINGDOM

Mar. 14 – MONSTER ZONE

Mar. 14 – PUPPY SWAP: LOVE UNLEASHED

Mar. 14 – LION

Mar. 14 – PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS: THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Mar. 14 – PERCY JACKSON: SEA OF MONSTERS

Highlighted Programming

Mar. 14 – ENFANCE PARANORMALE (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)

Mar. 15 – SNAPPED: KILLER COUPLES (Season 18 Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime

Mar. 19 – THE REAL MURDERS OF ATLANTA (Season 2) *following Oxygen True Crime