June 5-11: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JUNE 6 – STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF KITTIES: THE BUBBLES AND THE SHITROCKERS STORY *Movie Premiere*

Following the drop of all 12 seasons of the iconic Canadian series TRAILER PARK BOYS on May 30, Crave presents the world streaming premiere of STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF KITTIES: THE BUBBLES AND THE SHITROCKERS STORY on Friday, June 6. While Bubbles (Mike Smith) and his band, “The Shitrockers,” are playing shows around Nova Scotia, a viral internet clip lands them a European tour opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. With Randy as their roadie, they head to Prague but soon get kicked off the tour, busking to survive. Can Ricky (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) come to the rescue?

JUNE 6 – STARZ’s BMF *Season 4 Premiere*

Season 4 of the hit crime and family drama series BMF premieres Friday, June 6 on STARZ. Season 4 continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever. BMF follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent Fridays on STARZ.

JUNE 9 – I AM: LUKE PERRY *Premiere*

Intimate, candid, and revealing, the acclaimed I AM series returns with I AM: LUKE PERRY. Executive produced by Jason Priestley, the film celebrates the life of a generational acting talent from humble roots who emerged from small-town obscurity to become a Hollywood heartthrob and pop culture icon.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of June 5–11

Movies

June 5 – BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

June 6 – STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF KITTIES: THE BUBBLES AND THE SHITROCKERS STORY

June 6 – THE RETURN

June 6 – RALLY ROAD RACERS

June 6 – HOW TO HAVE SEX

June 6 – THE ALTO KNIGHTS

June 6 – 1992

June 7 – HAPPY GILMORE

June 8 – KICKING & SCREAMING

June 9 – I AM: LUKE PERRY *Canadian Title*

STARZ

June 5 – BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

June 6 – BMF, Season 4, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

June 6 – THAT’S MY BOY

June 6 – NOW YOU SEE ME

June 6 – NOW YOU SEE ME 2

June 6 – DIRTY DANCING (1987)

June 8 – KICKING & SCREAMING

Highlighted Programming

June 7 – LOVE ISLAND: AFTERSUN, Season 7, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

June 9 – LOVE ISLAND: DECADE OF LOVE (Special Premiere)

June 10 – VIE DE CHANTIER, Season 5, Episode 1-10 *Canadian Title* *French Crave Original Series*