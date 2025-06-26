June 26-July 2: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JUNE 27 – HBO’s MY MOM, JAYNE *Documentary Premiere*

The HBO Original documentary MY MOM JAYNE, a film by Mariska Hargitay, debuts Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Mariska Hargitay was three-years-old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time. Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her.

JUNE 27 – THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE *Movie Premiere*

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)…that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.

JULY 2 – HBO’s DEAR MS.: A REVOLUTION IN PRINT *Documentary Series Premiere*

Launching its first trailblazing issue in 1972 and still publishing today, magazine revolutionized the feminist movement, igniting provocative conversations about issues that impact women, from politics to harassment, race, sex, and abortion. In the documentary, three filmmakers – Salima Koroma, Alice Gu, and Cecilia Aldarondo -select iconic cover stories to explore the complexities of creating a magazine that was unafraid to wrestle with challenging, and often polarizing, issues. The three-part HBO Original documentary debuts on Wednesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of June 26–July 2

HBO and Max

Movies

June 27 – YOUNG WERTHER *Canadian Title*

June 27 – THE PLUS ONE

June 27 – NEVER LET GO

June 27 – MOONLIGHT

June 27 – IN THE LOST LANDS

June 27 – DAZED AND CONFUSED

June 27 – THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE

July 1 – MISS CONGENIALITY

July 2 – CHRONICLE MYSTERIES #4: THE DEEP END *Canadian Title*

STARZ

June 26 – XXX: STATE OF THE UNION

June 27 – THE WHITE FORTRESS *Canadian Title*

June 27 – CROSSROADS

June 27 – ALARUM

July 1 – THE HANGOVER PART II

Additional Highlights

June 27 – HOW IT’S MADE (Season 29-32) *Canadian Title*