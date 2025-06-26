June 26-July 2: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JUNE 27 – HBO’s MY MOM, JAYNE *Documentary Premiere*
- The HBO Original documentary MY MOM JAYNE, a film by Mariska Hargitay, debuts Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Mariska Hargitay was three-years-old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time. Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her.
JUNE 27 – THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE *Movie Premiere*
- Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)…that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.
JULY 2 – HBO’s DEAR MS.: A REVOLUTION IN PRINT *Documentary Series Premiere*
- Launching its first trailblazing issue in 1972 and still publishing today, magazine revolutionized the feminist movement, igniting provocative conversations about issues that impact women, from politics to harassment, race, sex, and abortion. In the documentary, three filmmakers – Salima Koroma, Alice Gu, and Cecilia Aldarondo -select iconic cover stories to explore the complexities of creating a magazine that was unafraid to wrestle with challenging, and often polarizing, issues. The three-part HBO Original documentary debuts on Wednesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of June 26–July 2
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and Max
June 27 – HBO Original MY MOM, JAYNE (Premiere)
July 2 – HBO Documentary DEAR MS: A REVOLUTION IN PRINT (Premiere)
Movies
June 27 – YOUNG WERTHER *Canadian Title*
June 27 – THE PLUS ONE
June 27 – NEVER LET GO
June 27 – MOONLIGHT
June 27 – IN THE LOST LANDS
June 27 – DAZED AND CONFUSED
June 27 – THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE
July 1 – MISS CONGENIALITY
July 2 – CHRONICLE MYSTERIES #4: THE DEEP END *Canadian Title*
STARZ
June 26 – XXX: STATE OF THE UNION
June 27 – THE WHITE FORTRESS *Canadian Title*
June 27 – MOONLIGHT
June 27 – DAZED AND CONFUSED
June 27 – CROSSROADS
June 27 – ALARUM
July 1 – THE HANGOVER PART II
Additional Highlights
June 27 – HOW IT’S MADE (Season 29-32) *Canadian Title*
Next day on Crave
June 30 – SNAPPED, Season 35D (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime