June 19-25: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JUNE 20 – A MINECRAFT MOVIE *Premiere*

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

JUNE 22 – HBO Original Series THE GILDED AGE *Season 3*

THE GILDED AGE, the Emmy® nominated HBO Original drama series, from creator Julian Fellowes, debuts its eight-episode third season on Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house, and Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. Returning cast for Season 3 includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, and Taissa Farmiga. THE GILDED AGE follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

JUNE 24 – HBO Original Documentary ENIGMA *Premiere*

The HBO Original documentary ENIGMA debuts Tuesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET, and explores transgender identity and legacy through the stories of icons from the 70s. Chronicling the divergent paths of iconic pioneers April Ashley, Amanda Lear, and others, acclaimed filmmaker Zackary Drucker explores questions of identity and survival, revealing the disparate but intertwined stories of women whose lives helped shape trans culture and history. Their experiences, varied and complex, highlight the costs associated with living their truths and explore what is gained and lost by defining their identities. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of June 19–25

HBO and Max

June 22 – HBO Original THE GILDED AGE, Season 3, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

June 24 – HBO Original ENIGMA (Documentary Premiere)

Movies

June 20 – THIRTEEN LIVES

June 20 – A MINCRAFT MOVIE

June 20 – PERFECTLY A STRANGENESS *Canadian Title*

June 20 – ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

June 20 – KIDNAPPING INC. *Canadian Title*

June 22 – TO BARCELONA, FOREVER

June 23 – I AM: JOE FRAZIER *Canadian Title*

STARZ

June 19 – SOUTHPAW

June 20 – TOMB RAIDER (2018)

June 20 – THE NUT JOB

June 20 – THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE

June 20 – DEEP BLUE SEA

Additional Highlights

June 20 – CASH CAB (Season 5-8)

June 22 – WWE: LEGENDS & FUTURE GREATS, Season 2

June 24 – 24 HOURS OF LE MANS: POST LIVE SHOW HIGHLIGHTS