June 12-18: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JUNE 14 – PADDINGTON IN PERU *Movie Premiere*

In the third installment in the Paddington film series, when Paddington discovers his beloved aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the jungles of Peru to find her. Determined to solve the mystery, they soon stumble across a legendary treasure as they make their way through the rainforests of the Amazon.

JUNE 16 – 24 HOURS OF LE MANS

24 HOURS OF LE MANS, often considered the greatest endurance race in the world, is a prestigious automotive race held annually in June in the Sarthe region of France. Established in 1923 under the name “Grand Prix d’Endurance de 24 Heures – Coupe Rudge-Whitworth,” this race has become a legendary event in motorsport over the decades. On a 13.626 km circuit, drivers and their cars must endure for 24 hours. They face numerous challenges, including nighttime driving and sometimes harsh weather conditions, testing the durability of their vehicles. Major automobile manufacturers come to showcase their technological prowess to the public and gain international acclaim. 24 HOURS OF LE MANS airs live Saturday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET on CTV Speed, with the full race available to stream on Crave starting Monday, June 16.

JUNE 17 – HBO’s SURVIVING OHIO STATE *Documentary Premiere*

SURVIVING OHIO STATE tells the story of the male victims of Dr. Richard Strauss, a sports medicine physician and serial sex abuser employed by The Ohio State University (OSU) from 1978 to 1998. Bravely told by the student-athletes and others who concealed their trauma for years, the film builds on the efforts of whistleblowers and journalists who exposed the scandal in 2018. It also examines the culture that allowed the abuse to continue unchecked for nearly two decades at OSU, as well as the survivors’ present-day fight to hold the school accountable.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of June 12–18

HBO and Max

June 17 – SURVIVING OHIO STATE (Documentary Premiere)

Movies

June 12 – I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER

June 13 – WE GROWN NOW

June 13 – TO THE ARCTIC

June 13 – SELENA

June 13 – SAMARITAN

June 13 – MY GIRL

June 13 – BOTTOMS

June 13 – AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY

June 13 – AUSTIN POWERS: THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME

June 13 – AUSTIN POWERS IN GOLDMEMBER

June 13 – CORA BORA

June 14 – PADDINGTON IN PERU

June 15 – TO BARCELONA, WITH LOVE

June 16 – I AM: RACQUEL WELCH *Canadian Title*

STARZ

June 12 – THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING

June 13 – TO THE ARCTIC

June 13 – LIKE FATHER LIKE SON

June 13 – GNOMEO & JULIET

Highlighted Programming

June 12 – LUC LE MILLIARDAIRE?, Season 1, Episode 1-3 *Canadian Title* *French Crave Original*

June 13 –SUPER TEAM CANADA, Season 1, Episode 9-10 *Canadian Title* (Season Finale) *Crave Original*

June 13 – RESIDENT ALIEN, Season 1-3

June 14 – HOW IT’S MADE, Season 25-28 *Canadian Title*

June 14 – DRAGONS: RIDERS OF BERK, Season 1

June 14 – DRAGONS: DEFENDERS OF BERK, Season 2