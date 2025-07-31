July 31 – August 6: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 31 – PROJECT RUNWAY *Season 21 Premiere*

PROJECT RUNWAY makes its highly anticipated debut on Thursday, July 31, with a two-episode premiere, streaming at 9 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes stream on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. Heidi Klum returns to the runway for Season 21 and is joined by judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach, with Christian Siriano set as the contestants’ mentor. The long-standing series has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.

AUGUST 1 – FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES *Movie Premiere*

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures’ FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES is available for streaming on Crave, Friday, August 1. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

AUGUST 1 – HBO’s MARC MARON: PANICKED *Comedy Special Premiere*

In his second HBO special, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world. MARC MARON: PANICKED debuts Friday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

AUGUST 3 – HBO’s THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS *Premiere*

The HBO Original four-part documentary series THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS premieres Sunday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas. What happened that night forever shook the Austin community and continues to mystify the police and haunt the families left in the wake of unthinkable loss. Including interviews with the investigative teams, the victims’ parents and siblings, and the two men who served time for the crime, the series explores law enforcement practices and raises complex questions about press coverage and the power of suggestion on memory.

AUGUST 5 – HBO’s HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS *Premiere*

HBO and NFL Films re-team to present HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS, a five-part series debuting Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The newest edition to HARD KNOCKS marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. The series follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 31-August 6

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

August 1 – HBO Original MARC MARON: PANICKED (Special Premiere)

August 1 – HBO Original THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS, Episode 1 (Premiere)

August 1 – HBO Original HARD KNOCKS ’25: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS (Premiere)

Movies

July 31 – JOUER AVEC LE FEU

July 31 – BEING JULIA *Canadian Title*

July 31 – SINNERS (ASL)

August 1 – MILLERS IN MARRIAGE

August 1 – REDEEMING LOVE

August 1 – FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES

August 1 – MARS ATTACKS!

August 1 – THE BAD GUYS

August 1 – LOCKED

August 1 – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE (1996)

August 1 – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE II (2000)

August 1 – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE III (2006)

August 1 – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – GHOST PROTOCOL (2011)

August 1 – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION (2015)

August 1 – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT (2018)

August 1 – DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA

August 1 – ONE DAY THIS KID

August 6 – MARTHA’S VINEYARD MYSTERY #3: A SHIP IN THE NIGHT

STARZ

July 31 – BEING JULIA *Canadian Title*

August 1 – RAMBO: LAST BLOOD

August 1 – CRIMINAL

August 1 – TRESPASS

August 1 – THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE

August 1 – THE IMAGINARIUM OF DR. PARNASSUS *Canadian Title*

August 1 – WHERE THE TRUTH LIES *Canadian Title*

Additional Highlights

August 1 – WILD BEAR, Season 1-3 *Canadian Title*

August 1 – THE CHI, Season 7, Episode 12 (Season Finale)

August 2 – PAW PATROL: PUP TALES, Season 8, Part 2 *Canadian Title*

August 4 – DR. KERI: PRAIRIE VET, Season 3-4 *Canadian Title*

August 6 – I KISSED A BOY, Season 2, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)