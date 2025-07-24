July 24-30: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 25 – NORMAL PEOPLE *Season 1*
- Crave adds all episodes of the hit 2020 limited series NORMAL PEOPLE on Friday, July 25. Based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney, the series follows the complex relationship between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), two teenagers from different social classes in a small Irish town, as they navigate adulthood.
JULY 25 – THE ASSASSIN *Series Premiere*
- Starring Keeley Hawes (BODYGUARD) and Freddie Highmore (THE GOOD DOCTOR), THE ASSASSIN debuts its eight-episode first season on Friday, July 25. The series follows retired assassin Julie (Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Highmore) as they are forced to flee an idyllic Greek island when Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her. With questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s past life as a hitwoman, the pair go on the run across Europe, working together in a fight for survival.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 24-30
*All Programming Subject to Change*
Movies
July 25 – THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
July 25 – MARRY ME
July 25 – AMERICAN FICTION
July 25 – THE CONTRACTOR
July 25 – RISKY BUSINESS
July 25 – DOMINIQUE
STARZ
July 25 – HEREDITARY
July 25 – CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS
July 25 – THE HEAT
July 25 – THE PROPOSAL
July 25 – HEAVENLY BODIES *Canadian Title*
Additional Highlights
July 25 – NERVE CENTER, Season 1-3 *Canadian Title*
July 25 – NORMAL PEOPLE, Season 1
July 25 – THE ASSASSIN, Season 1
July 26 – LITTLE ANGEL, Season 1, Part 1
Next day on Crave
July 24 – MATCH GAME, Season 6, Episode 1 (Season Premiere) *following CTV
July 27 – FAITH IN FLAMES: THE NICHOLE JOLY STORY *following CTV Life
July 28 – REPTILE ROYALTY, Season 1, Episode 5-6 (Season Finale) *following CTV Wild
July 28 – YELLOWSTONE WARDENS, Season 6, Episode 1 (Season Premiere) *following CTV Wild
July 29 – LEGO MASTERS USA, Season 5, Episode 12 (Season Finale) *following CTV2