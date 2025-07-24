July 24-30: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 25 – NORMAL PEOPLE *Season 1*

Crave adds all episodes of the hit 2020 limited series NORMAL PEOPLE on Friday, July 25. Based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney, the series follows the complex relationship between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), two teenagers from different social classes in a small Irish town, as they navigate adulthood.

JULY 25 – THE ASSASSIN *Series Premiere*

Starring Keeley Hawes (BODYGUARD) and Freddie Highmore (THE GOOD DOCTOR), THE ASSASSIN debuts its eight-episode first season on Friday, July 25. The series follows retired assassin Julie (Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Highmore) as they are forced to flee an idyllic Greek island when Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her. With questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s past life as a hitwoman, the pair go on the run across Europe, working together in a fight for survival.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 24-30

Movies

July 25 – THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

July 25 – MARRY ME

July 25 – AMERICAN FICTION

July 25 – THE CONTRACTOR

July 25 – RISKY BUSINESS

July 25 – DOMINIQUE

STARZ

July 25 – HEREDITARY

July 25 – CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS

July 25 – THE HEAT

July 25 – THE PROPOSAL

July 25 – HEAVENLY BODIES *Canadian Title*

Additional Highlights

July 25 – NERVE CENTER, Season 1-3 *Canadian Title*

July 25 – NORMAL PEOPLE, Season 1

July 25 – THE ASSASSIN, Season 1

July 26 – LITTLE ANGEL, Season 1, Part 1