July 17-23: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 18 – HBO’s BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES *Documentary Premiere*

BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES is an expansive portrait of Billy Joel, the six-time GRAMMY®-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Long Island, New York. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with intimate one-on-one interviews, the documentary explores the life and work of the singer/songwriter whose music has not only endured but soared across generations. Directed by Emmy® winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin. Part One debuts on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part Two on Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

JULY 21 – THE HUNTING WIVES *Series Premiere*

Based on the best-selling novel by May Cobb, who serves as an executive producer, the eight-episode series THE HUNTING WIVES tells the story of Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks’ (Malin Åkerman) irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction and Also starring Dermot Mulroney and Chrissy Metz.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 17-23

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

July 18 – HBO Original Documentary BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES (Premiere)

Movies

July 18 – MONGRELS *Canadian Title*

July 18 – HARD TRUTHS

July 18 – I’M STILL HERE

July 18 – STRONG FATHERS, STRONG DAUGHTERS

July 18 – A REAL PAIN

July 18 – THE OUTSIDERS

July 20 – SWING INTO ROMANCE *Canadian Title*

July 20 – MY HUSBAND HIRED A HITMAN *Canadian Title*

July 23 – RIDDLED WITH DECEIT: A MARTHA’S VINEYARD MYSTERY *Canadian Title*

STARZ

July 17 – CHEF

July 17 – SPINSTER

July 18 – WISH YOU WERE HERE

July 18 – BELOW HER MOUTH *Canadian Title*

July 18 – BORN TO BE WILD

July 18 – EVER AFTER

July 18 – GODFATHER OF HARLEM, Season 4, Episode 1-10 (Season Premiere)

Additional Highlights

July 18 – NERVE CENTER, Season 1-3 *Canadian Title*

July 19 – PAW PATROL: PUP TALES, Season 8 *Canadian Title*

July 19 – THE FIXER, Episode 1-2 (Series Premiere)

July 21 – THE HUNTING WIVES, Episode 1-8 (Series Premiere)