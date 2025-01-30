January 30 – February 5: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 1 – Black History Month
- This Black History Month, Crave celebrates Black excellence with a powerful showcase of creators, talent, and cultural icons, on its Black Excellence landing page. Viewers can explore curated collections including Black Movies Matter, TV Shows #ForTheCulture, Celebrating Black Comedy, Black Love, and many more, offering a rich tapestry of film, television, documentaries, and sports highlighting exceptional Black stories and achievements.
FEBRUARY 3 – DISCO’S REVENGE *Canadian Documentary Premiere*
- DISCO’S REVENGE is a pulsating, experiential deep dive into the very soul of disco music and its enduring impact across genres and history, told by the people who created it, nurtured it, and in turn, discovered themselves on the dance floor. It isn’t just about why disco matters, but why, in these divisive times, disco matters more than ever. Featuring interviews and performances by Nile Rodgers, Chic, Billy Porter, Nona Hendryx, LaBelle, Grandmaster Flash, Fab Five Freddy, Nicky Siano, Earl Young, The Trammps, Jellybean Benitez, Kevin Saunderson, Sylvester, and Martha Wash.
FEBRUARY 5 – Crave Original APRÈS LE DÉLUGE *Season 2 Premiere*
- Set in Montréal, this French Crave Original series spotlights the complex daily realities of young people from different communities, and the initiatives taken to help them avoid trouble. In Season 2, Maxime Salomon (Penande Estime), a rebellious policewoman, looks to restore peace in her district, despite her suspension. Dylane, a bad girl with charm, creeps into the world of underground fighting, while Eva looks to balance solo parenting with the world of erotics. All six episodes of Season 2 of APRÈS LE DÉLUGE drop on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of January 30 – February 5
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and Max
Jan. 30 – Max Original BOOKIE (Season 2 Finale)
Movies
Jan. 31 – BABYLON
Jan. 31 – BALESTRA *Canadian Title*
Jan. 31 – DANGEROUS LIAISONS
Jan. 31 – DEVOTION
Jan. 31 – TAMMY
Feb. 1 – BOOKWORM
STARZ
Jan. 30 – FINDING NEVERLAND
Jan. 31 – EASY RIDER
Jan. 31 – IRMA VEP (1996)
Jan. 31 – JURASSIC PARK
Jan. 31 – JURASSIC PARK III
Jan. 31 – JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
Jan. 31 – THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
Jan. 31 – SNOWPIERCER
Jan. 31 – THINK LIKE A MAN
Highlighted Programming
Jan. 31 – TEEN MOM: FAMILY REUNION (Seasons 1-2)
Jan. 31 – ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN (Seasons 7-12)
Feb. 3 – DISCO’S REVENGE (Premiere)
Feb. 4 – NEW YORK HOMICIDE (Season 3 Premiere) *Next day on Crave following Oxygen True Crime
Feb. 4 – THE VOICE (Season 27) *Next day on Crave following CTV
Feb. 5 – APRÈS LE DÉLUGE (STILL I RISE) (Season 2) *Crave Original*