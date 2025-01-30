January 30 – February 5: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 1 – Black History Month

This Black History Month, Crave celebrates Black excellence with a powerful showcase of creators, talent, and cultural icons, on its Black Excellence landing page. Viewers can explore curated collections including Black Movies Matter, TV Shows #ForTheCulture, Celebrating Black Comedy, Black Love, and many more, offering a rich tapestry of film, television, documentaries, and sports highlighting exceptional Black stories and achievements.

FEBRUARY 3 – DISCO’S REVENGE *Canadian Documentary Premiere*

DISCO’S REVENGE is a pulsating, experiential deep dive into the very soul of disco music and its enduring impact across genres and history, told by the people who created it, nurtured it, and in turn, discovered themselves on the dance floor. It isn’t just about why disco matters, but why, in these divisive times, disco matters more than ever. Featuring interviews and performances by Nile Rodgers, Chic, Billy Porter, Nona Hendryx, LaBelle, Grandmaster Flash, Fab Five Freddy, Nicky Siano, Earl Young, The Trammps, Jellybean Benitez, Kevin Saunderson, Sylvester, and Martha Wash.

FEBRUARY 5 – Crave Original APRÈS LE DÉLUGE *Season 2 Premiere*

Set in Montréal, this French Crave Original series spotlights the complex daily realities of young people from different communities, and the initiatives taken to help them avoid trouble. In Season 2, Maxime Salomon (Penande Estime), a rebellious policewoman, looks to restore peace in her district, despite her suspension. Dylane, a bad girl with charm, creeps into the world of underground fighting, while Eva looks to balance solo parenting with the world of erotics. All six episodes of Season 2 of APRÈS LE DÉLUGE drop on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of January 30 – February 5

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

Jan. 30 – Max Original BOOKIE (Season 2 Finale)

Movies

Jan. 31 – BABYLON

Jan. 31 – BALESTRA *Canadian Title*

Jan. 31 – DANGEROUS LIAISONS

Jan. 31 – DEVOTION

Jan. 31 – TAMMY

Feb. 1 – BOOKWORM

STARZ

Jan. 30 – FINDING NEVERLAND

Jan. 31 – EASY RIDER

Jan. 31 – IRMA VEP (1996)

Jan. 31 – JURASSIC PARK

Jan. 31 – JURASSIC PARK III

Jan. 31 – JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

Jan. 31 – THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK

Jan. 31 – SNOWPIERCER

Jan. 31 – THINK LIKE A MAN

Highlighted Programming

Jan. 31 – TEEN MOM: FAMILY REUNION (Seasons 1-2)

Jan. 31 – ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN (Seasons 7-12)

Feb. 3 – DISCO’S REVENGE (Premiere)

Feb. 4 – NEW YORK HOMICIDE (Season 3 Premiere) *Next day on Crave following Oxygen True Crime

Feb. 4 – THE VOICE (Season 27) *Next day on Crave following CTV

Feb. 5 – APRÈS LE DÉLUGE (STILL I RISE) (Season 2) *Crave Original*