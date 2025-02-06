February 6 – 12: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

NETWORK

Gross Pointe Garden Society (NBC / Citytv Premieres February 23, 2025.

Law & Order: Toronto Criminal Intent (Citytv) Season 2 Premieres February 20, 2025.

The Conners (ABC / CTV) 7th and Final Season Premieres March 26, 2025.

High Potential (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

Abbott Elementary (ABC / Global) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Murder in a Small Town (FOX / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.

St. Denis Medical (NBC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

SPECIALTY

English Teacher (FX / FX Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 4 Premieres March 7, 2025.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO / HBO Canada) 4th and Final Season Premieres March 9, 2025.

The White Lotus (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Last of Us (HBO / Crave) Season 2 Premieres April 2, 2025.

The Franchise (HBO / HBO Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The White Lotus (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres February 16, 2025.

Dark Winds (AMC) Season 2 Premieres March 9, 2025.

Yellowjackets (Showtime / Crave) Season 3 Premieres February 16, 2025.

STREAMING

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu / CTV Drama Channel) 6th and Final Season Premieres April 8, 2025.

The Trades (Crave) Season 2 Premieres March 14, 2025.

The Creep Tapes (Shudder) has been renewed for a Second season.

How to Die Alone (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Surface (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres February 21, 2025.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 5, 2025.

Beauty in Black (Netflix) Season 1, Part 2 Premieres March 6, 2025.

Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final Season Premieres March 27, 2025.

The Empress (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final season.

Extraordinary (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

1923 (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres February 23, 2025.

Frasier (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

You (Netflix) 5th and Final Season Premieres April 24, 2025.

Teacup (Peacock / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Shoresy (Crave) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 6, Part 3 Premieres February 13, 2025.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres March 13, 2025.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres February 20, 2025.

Andor (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2025.