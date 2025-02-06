February 6 – 12: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 6 – MAX Original THE TAKEDOWN: AMERICAN ARYANS *Documentary Premiere*
- THE TAKEDOWN: AMERICAN ARYANS takes viewers inside the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day. Told principally by charismatic federal agent Richard Boehning, the series examines an organized crime group built on Nazi ideology and extreme violence operating under the radar in the suburbs of Texas. The shocking murder of a young woman catapults Boehning and his Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) task force on an odyssey to protect American values against an enemy growing in confidence and power. All four parts of THE TAKEDOWN: AMERICAN ARYANS drop on Crave on Thursday, February 6.
FEBRUARY 7 – TILL *Movie Premiere*
- TILL is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, audiences see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world. Chinonye Chukwu directs from a screenplay co-written with Michael Reilly & Keith Beauchamp. Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg star.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of February 6 – 12
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and Max
Movies
Feb. 7 – BORDERLANDS
Feb. 7 – CULT KILLER
Feb. 7 – WE ARE ZOMBIES *Canadian Title*
STARZ
Feb. 7 – DOMINIQUE
Feb. 7 – 17 AGAIN
Highlighted Programming
Feb. 7 – CASTLE (Seasons 1-8)
Feb. 7 – THE HILLS (Seasons 4-6)
Feb. 7 – HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 23 Finale) *Next day on Crave following CTV
Feb. 11 – EXTRACTED (Season Premiere) *Next day on Crave following CTV
Feb. 12 – PLAYING BOTH SIDES *Canadian Title* (Series Finale) *Crave French Original*