February 27 – March 5: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 28 – FARGO *The Complete Series*

FARGO, adapted by novelist/writer Noah Hawley and inspired by the film of the same title follows an all-new “true” crime case with new characters, all entrenched in the trademark humor, murder, and “Minnesota nice” that has made the film an enduring classic. All five seasons of the series are available for streaming on Crave on February 28.

FEBRUARY 28 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM *Movie Premiere*

From New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animations, THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM is set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, and tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg – a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

MARCH 3 – HBO’s CELTICS CITY *Docuseries Premiere*

The HBO Original nine-part sports documentary series CELTICS CITY chronicles the remarkable saga of the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, from its founding as one of the league’s original teams all the way to its triumphant 2024 championship – along the way delving into the fierce rivalries, defining moments, and societal forces that have shaped the organization’s enduring legacy. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage and over 80 interviews with past and present Boston Celtics legends – from Bob Cousy and Larry Bird to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – the series captures the scope of the team’s influence, weaving together the personalities, battles, tragedies, and triumphs that have defined the franchise across more than seven decades of American history. The series debuts on Monday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Mondays.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of February 27 – March 5

HBO and Max

Mar. 3 – HBO Sports Documentary Series CELTICS CITY (Series Premiere)

Movies

Feb. 27 – POKÉMON THE MOVIE: HOOPA AND THE CLASH OF AGES

Feb. 27 – POKÉMON THE MOVIE: VOLCANION AND THE MECHNICAL MARVEL

Feb. 27 – POKÉMON THE MOVIE 2000

Feb. 28 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS THE WAR OF ROHIRRIM

Feb. 28 – SPIRIT IN THE BLOOD

Feb. 28 – HANDLING THE UNDEAD

Feb. 28 – GUNNER

STARZ

Feb. 28 – GREEDY PEOPLE

Feb. 28 – JAGGED EDGE

Feb. 28 – NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN

Feb. 28 – TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID

Highlighted Programming

Feb. 27 – POKÉMON THE SERIES: INDIGO LEAGUE (Season 1)

Feb. 27 – POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON (Seasons 20-22)

Feb. 28 – FARGO (Seasons 1-5)

Feb. 28 – CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Series Finale) * following CTV

Feb. 28 – COLD CASE FILES (Seasons 1-3)

Feb. 28 – MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (Seasons 7-10)

Feb. 28 – WWE RIVALS (Season 1-2)

Mar. 1 – RABBIDS INVASION (Season 1)

Mar. 5 – GATEES POURRIES (Season 1 Premiere) *Crave Original*

Mar. 5 – FATAL FAMILY FEUDS (Season 2 Premiere) * following Oxygen True Crime premiere on Mar. 4