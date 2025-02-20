February 20-26: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 21 – Crave Original SHORESY *Season 4 Finale*

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, the Crave Original series SHORESY wraps up its fourth season this week. In Season 4, Shoresy (Keeso) explored life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contended with the distractions of summer in Sudbury, ON. Crave revealed earlier this year that SHORESY has been renewed for a fifth season, which goes into production in the spring.

FEBRUARY 21 – GOOD COP/BAD COP

GOOD COP/BAD COP is a one-hour procedural dramedy centred around Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown), who happens to be their father. GOOD COP/BAD COP debuts on Crave on Friday, Feb. 21 following its premiere on USA Network on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent new episodes stream Fridays on Crave.

FEBRUARY 25 – DOPE GIRLS

Created and written by multi-award-winning writer Polly Stenham (That Face, Julie, Neon Demon) and Alex Warren (Eleanor), the all-new six-part drama series DOPE GIRLS is inspired by a forgotten time in history when, after the losses of World War One, the streets of Soho were home to female gangs running the clubs, drugs, and moonshine. Julianne Nicholson (MARE OF EASTTOWN) stars as Kate Galloway, a single mother who establishes a nightclub amidst the hedonistic uproar of post-World War One London, embracing a life of criminal activities with the dedicated aim of providing for her daughter Evie, played by Eilidh Fisher (THE POWER). Also starring Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) as Violet Davies, one of the first wave of female officers for the Metropolitan Police, and Umi Myers (Bob Marley: One Love) as Billie Cassidy, a dazzling bohemian dancer, whose life is turned upside down by Kate’s arrival. DOPE GIRLS debuts on Crave on Tuesday, Feb. 25 following its premiere on CTV Drama on Monday, Feb. 24. Subsequent new episodes stream Tuesdays on Crave.

FEBRUARY 25 – HBO Original EYES ON THE PRIZE III: WE WHO BELIEVE IN FREEDOM CANNOT REST 1977-2015 *Documentary Series Premiere*

Inspired by Henry Hampton’s legendary documentary series EYES ON THE PRIZE: AMERICA’S CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT, this new installment of the groundbreaking 1987 series illuminates the bold stories of people and communities who continue to work for equity and racial justice in the years since the birth of the American civil rights movement. All six episodes of EYES ON THE PRIZE III: WE WHO BELIEVE IN FREEDOM CANNOT REST 1977-2015 drop on Crave on Tuesday, February 25.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of February 20-26

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

Feb. 25 – HBO Original EYES ON THE PRIZE III: WE WHO BELIEVE IN FREEDOM CANNOT REST (Documentary Series Premiere)

Movies

Feb. 21 – THE FORGE

Feb. 21 – KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Feb. 21 – LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL

STARZ

Feb. 21 – CELLAR DOOR

Feb. 21 – THE MASK OF ZORRO

Feb. 21 – THE LEGEND OF ZORRO

Feb. 21 – THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Season Finale)

Highlighted Programming

Feb. 20 – MARCO LACHANCE (Season 2, Part 2) *Crave Original*

Feb. 21 – SHORESY (Season 4 Finale) *Crave Original*

Feb. 21 – GOOD COP/BAD COP (Premiere) * following USA Network premiere

Feb. 21 – RIDICULOUSNESS (Season 35-41)

Feb. 22 – LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS (Season 2 Finale)

Feb. 24 – SUITS LA (Premiere) * following CTV

Feb. 24 – FEAR THY NEIGHBOR (Season 9C) * following Oxygen True Crime premiere

Feb. 25 – DOPE GIRLS (Premiere) * following CTV Drama premiere