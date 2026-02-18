February 19-25: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

FEBRUARY 19 – HBO Original Two-Part Documentary MURDER IN GLITTERBALL CITY

From award-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, this two-part documentary chronicles a 2010 murder case that starts with a 911 phone call that leads police to the gruesome discovery of a body buried in the basement of a Victorian mansion in Louisville, Kentucky. As two men face police interrogators, a story emerges of twisted liaisons. Each partner points an accusatory finger at the other and their respective accounts brim with glaring inconsistencies and false allegations. As two separate murder trials unfold, key pieces of video evidence emerge, subverting expectations about suspects Joey Banis and Jeffrey Mundt. The story is told through the lens of the community, as friends, neighbors, police, attorneys join the author of the book in sharing their perspectives. Part 1 debuts Thursday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, followed immediately by Part 2 at 9:20 p.m. ET

FEBRUARY 20 – Crave Original Series JUDGE TYCO SPECIAL: TOUCHED BY A PRINCE *Special Premiere*

Toronto’s most notorious official unofficial judge returns in a brand new 30-minute special, taking his brand of justice beyond the courtroom. Judge Tyco first exploded online in 2019 in a web series from Jae and Trey Richards, produced with Much Studios. Now Tyco returns with a 30-minute special case that’s as confusing as it is telling. It’s not just a simple disagreement–it’s two versions of one moment colliding, leaving Tyco to decide whose memory owns the real story. Scott v. Prince. Prince, a returning character from the original series, is back for this showdown, adding bigger threats and bigger confusion. Scott claims Prince hit him. Prince claims he didn’t touch him… he did give him a gentle haymaker. Whatever that means? The special keeps the bold, streetwise Toronto humour fans love, now sharpened for a wider audience, and this time, the show isn’t confined to just the courtroom. Judge Tyco is on the loose and at large.

FEBRUARY 25 – SCRUBS *Season 1-9*

An engaging (and periodically serious) look at hospital work through the eyes of a young intern, coping with unusual challenges presented by colleagues as well as patients. Starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes. All nine seasons of the series drop on Crave on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of February 19-25.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

February 19 – MURDER IN GLITTERBALL CITY (Two-Part Documentary Series Premiere)

February 22 – KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Season 1 Episode 6 (Season Finale)

Movies

February 20 – QUEER

February 20 – THE SILENT TWINS

February 20 – A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD

February 20 – HONK FOR JESUS SAVE YOUR SOUL

February 20 – MILLE SECRETS, MILLE DANGERS *Canadian Title*

February 20 – HONEY BUNCH *Canadian Title*

February 20 – AMERICANA

February 20 – BLINK TWICE

February 22 – LOVE, TED BUNDY

STARZ

February 20 – THE SILENT TWINS

February 20 – A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD

February 20 – HONK FOR JESUS SAVE YOUR SOUL

February 20 – GOOD FORTUNE

February 20 – BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS

Additional Highlights

February 20 – JUDGE TYCO SPECIAL: TOUCHED BY A PRINCE (Special Premiere)

February 25 – SCRUBS Seasons 1-9

February 25 – French Crave Original LYSANDRE + CLAUDE Season 1 Episode 7-8 (Two Episode Season Finale)

Next Day on Crave

February 24 – CAUGHT ON DASHCAM, Season 3, Episode 1 (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime

February 24 – THE VOICE, Season 29, Episode 1 (Two-Hour Season Premiere) *following CTV