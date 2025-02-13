February 13-19: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 16 – WWE LFG (LEGENDS & FUTURE GREATS) *Season 1*

WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) gives viewers an inside look at what it truly takes to make it in the WWE. Iconic WWE Legends such as Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels, and weekly regular coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley, mentor a new generation in weekly matches on their quest to become the next WWE Superstars. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

FEBRUARY 16 – WWE: RIVALS *Season 5*

Actor, comedian and WWE Superfan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias leads a round table and unfiltered discussion with WWE icons including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Nash, Kevin Owens, John Bradshaw Layfield, and more. In each one-hour episode, viewers will experience iconic battles and defining moments closer than ever with epic match footage, paired with insider commentary. In Season 5, the untold truths of epic rivalries include Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T, Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Undertaker, The Rock vs. Mick Foley, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, and more. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Monday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

FEBRUARY 16 – WWE’S GREATEST MOMENTS *Season 1*

WWE’s Greatest Moments features legendary play-by-play announcer Michael Cole hosting WWE Superstars and Legends – including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Owens, and others – as they share vivid recollections and perspectives on the most remarkable moments in wrestling history. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Monday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FEBRUARY 14 – SHOWTIME’s YELLOWJACKETS *Season 3 Premiere*

The Emmy®-nominated SHOWTIME® drama series YELLOWJACKETS returns for a third installment on Friday, Feb. 14 with two new episodes. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (NARCOS), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past, and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the 10-episode third season picks up in the aftermath of the dramatic Season 2 finale. YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (CASTLE ROCK), Emmy-nominee Christina Ricci (Z: THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING), Tawny Cypress (UNFORGETTABLE), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (SIX FEET UNDER), among others, with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. Two-time Academy Award®-winning actress Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) guest stars this season and joins the all-star cast, along with Joel McHale (COMMUNITY). New episodes stream on subsequent Fridays.

FEBRUARY 16 – HBO’s THE WHITE LOTUS *Season 3 Premiere*

The eight-episode third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning original series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. The new season stars an ensemble cast which includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 pm ET, with subsequent new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

FEBRUARY 17 – HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER *Season 12 Premiere*

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the 30-time Emmy-winning series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, this season will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

FEBRUARY 17 – Crave Original Documentary BAM BAM: THE SISTER NANCY STORY *Premiere*

In the all-new Crave Original documentary, BAM BAM: THE SISTER NANCY STORY, award-winning filmmaker Alison Duke (Black Community Mixtapes) mixes dynamic tour performances, insightful interviews with industry figures like Janelle Monae, Young Guru, and Pete Rock, along with archival footage of the early dancehall scene, to create a comprehensive portrait of Sister Nancy’s enduring prominence in reggae and hip hop. Her music transcends boundaries, resonating with diverse audiences around the globe, from reggae and hip-hop enthusiasts to gamers and music lovers. Entertaining and empowering, Sister Nancy’s story proves that great music overcomes obstacles and that staying true to oneself is the key to success – both in the music industry and in life.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of February 13-19

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

Feb. 13 – HBO Original C.B. STRIKE: THE INK BLACK HEART (Finale)

Feb. 16 – HBO Original THE WHITE LOTUS (Season 3 Premiere)

Feb. 17 – HBO Original LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (Season 12 premiere)

Movies

Feb. 14 – ON THE COME UP

Feb. 14 – SHARP STICK

Feb. 14 – LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Feb. 14 – UNDER THE BOARDWALK

STARZ

Feb. 14 – BONEYARD

Feb. 14 – SHAKESPERE IN LOVE

Feb. 14 – LITTLE WOMEN (1994)

Feb. 14 – THE AGE OF ADALINE

Feb. 14 – SEX TAPE

Feb. 14 – THE LAND BEFORE TIME

Feb. 14 – FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

Feb. 14 – ANNIE (1982)

Feb. 14 – THE SWAN PRINCESS

Feb. 14 – CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

Feb. 14 – PRETTY WOMAN

Highlighted Programming

Feb. 13 – MASKED SINGER (Season 13 Premiere) *Next day on Crave following CTV

Feb. 14 – Showtime’s YELLOWJACKETS (Season 3 Premiere)

Feb. 14 – NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Season 4) *Next day on Crave following CTV

Feb. 14 – JERSEY SHORE (Seasons 3-6)

Feb. 16 – WWE LFG (LEGENDS & FUTURE GREATS) (Season 1 Premiere)

Feb. 16 – WWE: RIVALS (Season 5 Premiere)

Feb. 16 – WWE: GREATEST MOMENTS (GM) E1 (Series Premiere)

Feb. 17 – BAM BAM: THE SISTER NANCY STORY (Premiere) *Crave Original*

Feb. 17 – SNAPPED (Season 35B) *Next day on Crave following Oxygen True Crime

Feb. 18 – PLAYING NICE (Series Finale)