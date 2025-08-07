August 7-13: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

AUGUST 8 – FREAKY TALES *Movie Premiere*

Set in 1987 Oakland, FREAKY TALES is a multi-track mixtape of colourful characters – an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector – on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles. Starring Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks

AUGUST 8 – Crave Original THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY *Documentary Series Premiere*

On Oct. 3, 1984, Christine Jessop went missing in Queensville, Ont. Three months later her body was found, and it would be another 35 years until the mystery was finally solved. Over three, hour-long episodes, for the first time ever, Christine’s family speaks out, sharing their story including a desperate search for answers, a falsely accused suspect, corrupt policing, revolutionary forensics, and a family forced to go through the unthinkable. All three episodes of the Crave Original series are available for streaming on Friday, 8.

AUGUST 8 – STARZ’s OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD *Series Premiere*

A prequel to the groundbreaking series OUTLANDER, OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways. After 11 years of epic romance on OUTLANDER, the timeless tale begins on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. The series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of Claire Randall – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) – and those of Jamie Fraser – Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The stand-alone prequel series features new cast, characters, and stories, welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the OUTLANDER universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of the show and offering new perspectives on the characters they thought they knew. The first two episodes of OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD drop Friday, August 8 and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays on STARZ.

August 13 – TIMBER TITANS *Canadian Title* *New Season Premiere*

An immersive deep dive into one of British Columbia’s oldest professions, this season TIMBER TITANS continues to follow four logging companies in British Columbia as they fight through extreme weather to harvest one of Canada’s most vital resources. Each company has a unique approach to harvesting timber. One outfit uses a 40-year-old cable yarder built with surplus Sherman tank parts. Another, a state-of-the-art, jet-propelled, heavy-lift helicopter and a team of tree climbing specialists. There’s also a fleet of hi-tech European machines, as well as one of the largest First Nations logging operations in the country. The companies share the same goal, but they each face unique challenges. Consisting of eight, one-hour episodes Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of August 7-13

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

August 10 – HBO Original THE GILDED AGE, Season 3, Episode 8 (Season Finale)

Movies

August 8 – GOON *Canadian Title*

August 8 – GOON: LAST OF THE ENFORCERS *Canadian Title*

August 8 – THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

August 8 – THE GREATEST HITS

August 8 – MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING

August 8 – ALARUM

STARZ

August 7 – ADRIFT

August 7 – DIAMOND TONGUES *Canadian Title*

August 8 – FREAKY TALES

August 8 – OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD, Season 1, Episode 1-2 (Series Premiere)

August 8 – GOON *Canadian Title*

August 8 – GOON: LAST OF THE ENFORCERS *Canadian Title*

August 8 – SCARY MOVIE

August 8 – SCARY MOVIE 2

August 8 – SCARY MOVIE 3

August 8 – THE WAR WITH GRANDPA

Additional Highlights

August 8 – Crave Original THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY, Episode 1-3 *Canadian Title* (Premiere)

August 9 – LITTLE ANGEL, Season 1, Part 2

August 11 – INVENT THIS!, Season 1 *Canadian Title*