August 28-September 3: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

AUGUST 28 – THE GOLDEN GIRLS *Complete Series*

Two-time winner of Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, THE GOLDEN GIRLS is listed once of the best television series of all-time. Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty star as four South Florida middle-aged women sharing a house, their dreams and a whole lot of cheesecake. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy’s outspoken mother, Sophia. Stream the complete series starting Thursday, August 28 on Crave.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of August 28-September 3

HBO and HBO Max

September 3 – HBO Original HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS, Episode 5 (Season Finale)

Movies

August 28 – PRODIGIEUSES

August 29 – THE LINE

August 29 – GOOD ONE

August 29 – NIGHT OF THE ZOOPOCALYPSE *Canadian Title*

August 29 – UNTIL DAWN

STARZ

August 28 – ATANARJUAT: THE FAST RUNNER

August 29 – HOMEFRONT

August 29 – STAND BY ME

August 29 – REAL TIME *Canadian Title*

August 29 – MONSTER IN LAW

August 29 – OWNING MAHOWNY *Canadian Title*