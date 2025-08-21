August 21-27: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

AUGUST 21 – Max Original Series PEACEMAKER *Season 2 Premiere*

From DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the new season of PEACEMAKER, created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena, returns for its eight-episode second season Thursday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for Season 2. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows. New episodes stream on Thursdays.

AUGUST 21 – Crave Original THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS *Season 2 Premiere*

The second chapter of the Crave Original docuseries THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS gives audiences a front-row seat to the team’s 2024-2025 season, marked by progress, tenacity, and determination. The team pushes expectations and defies the odds to bring fans a blue-white-and-red playoff spring. Season 2 premieres with two-episodes on Thursday, August 21, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Thursdays.

AUGUST 25 – LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 7 REUNION SPECIAL *Special Premiere*

Co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, and streaming on Monday, August 25, the reunion special features this season’s winners, fan-favourite couples, and bombshells for an up-close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa and reveal updates on their relationships and friendships.

HBO and HBO Max

August 21 – HBO Max’s PEACEMAKER (Season 2 Premiere)

Movies

August 21 – EVER AFTER: A CINDERELLA STORY

August 22 – THE PLAYERS *Canadian Title*

August 22 – BEATING HEARTS

August 22 – SMALL THINGS LIKE THESE

August 22 – THE SON

August 22 – THE UGLY TRUTH

August 22 – SECRET HEADQUARTERS

August 22 – ARMOR

STARZ

August 21 – CRASH

August 22 – THE UNBREAKABLE BOY

August 22 – DON’T YOU FORGET ABOUT ME *Canadian Title*

August 22 – NIGHTCRAWLER

August 22 – GOOD NEIGHBOURS *Canadian Title*