April 24-30: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

April 25 – NINE BODIES IN A MEXICAN MORGUE *New Series*

Created by New York Times bestseller and internationally acclaimed crime writer, Anthony Horowitz, this unique murder mystery unveils a bizarre riddle. A plane carrying eight passengers, a flight attendant and a pilot crashes in the Mexican jungle. Nine bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue…but it turns out only one of them actually died in the crash. The survivors were murdered, each in a different way. But by whom? And why? As the story unfolds in flashbacks, audiences meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle…and each other. Starring Eric McCormack, David Ajala, Lydia Wilson, Jan Le, Adam Long, Siobhán McSweeney, Peter Gadiot, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. The series debuts on Crave on Friday, April 25 following its premiere on USA Network on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent new episodes stream Fridays on Crave.

APRIL 26 – INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE WITH KEITH URBAN *Special Premiere*

MuchMusic’s iconic concert series INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE WITH KEITH URBAN returns with an all-new special featuring Grammy-winning country superstar Keith Urban, as he joins VJs Teddy Tong and Georgia Kolev for a deep-dive into the stories and inspiration behind his music, along with some electrifying performances. The special is available for streaming on Crave on Saturday, April 26, following its April 25 debut on CTV and across MuchMusic’s multiple digital, content, and social channels, such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

APRIL 26 – HBO Original Comedy Special BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE *Premiere*

Emmy-winning actor, writer, and comedian Brett Goldstein brings his irresistible charm and quick wit stateside for his first HBO stand-up special. Best known for the hit shows TED LASSO and SHRINKING, Goldstein sheds his testy Roy Kent façade to share his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, SESAME STREET, and everything in between. The comedy special debuts on Saturday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of April 24-30

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

April 28 – HBO Original CELTICS CITY (Finale)

Movies

April 25 – CLASSIFIED

April 25 – DRIVE BACK HOME *Canadian Title*

April 25 – MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

April 25 – MY HUSBAND’S BABY

April 25 – SUNCOAST

April 25 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM

April 25 – WIND RIVER

April 25 – PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

April 25 – SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT

April 28 – GOOD WIFE’S GUIDE TO MURDER

STARZ

April 24 – SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

April 25 – SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO

April 25 – 8 MILE

Highlighted Programming

April 25 – HOW IT’S MADE (Seasons 1-7)

April 25 – LAW & ORDER (Season 13-17)

April 26 – RABBIDS INVASION (Season 2-3)

April 28 – SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 3 Premiere) *following CTV

April 29 – A LA POURSUITE DU REVE GLACE (Series Premiere) *Crave Original*

April 29 – MAKING MANSON (Series Premiere) *following CTV

April 30 – ST. DENIS MEDICAL (Season Finale) *following CTV