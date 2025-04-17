April 17-23: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

NETWORK

MasterChef (FOX / CTV) has been renewed for a 15th season.

9-1-1 (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Ninth season.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a 22nd season.

The Rookie (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for an Eighth season.

Shifting Gears (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

Will Trent (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons (FOX / CHCH) have been renewed for another 3 seasons.

Watson (CBS / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.

Sherlock & Daughter (The CW) Premieres April 16, 2025.

Sullivan’s Crossing (CTV) Season 3 Premieres April 27, 2025.

SPECIALTY

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX / FXX Canada) Season 17 Premieres July 9, 2025.

The Gilded Age (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 2025.

The Last of Us (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC) has been renewed for a Third season.

Dexter: Original Sin (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (MGM+ / Crave) Premieres April 25, 2025.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) Season 7 Premieres May 16, 2025.

BMF (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 4 Premieres June 6, 2025.

The Rehearsal (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 2 Premieres April 20, 2025.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) Season 2 Premieres May 4, 2025.

STREAMING

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Citadel: Diana (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Blood of Zeus (Netflix) 3rd and Final Season Premieres May 8, 2025.

Based on a True Story (Peacock / W Network) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Mr. Throwback (Peacock / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

And Just Like That… (Max / Crave) Season 3 Premieres May 29, 2025.

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) has been cancelled after 4 seasons.

Colin From Accounts (Paramount+ / Apple TV+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Almost Paradise (Amazon Freevee / CTV Drama Channel) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 21, 2025.

Fubar (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres June 12, 2025.

Tires (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres June 5, 2025.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel / Super Channel Heart & Home) has been renewed for a 13th season.

Severance (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Third season.

School Spirits (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres June 18, 2025.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) Season 18 Premieres May 18, 2025 on Disney+ Canada.

Leverage: Redemption (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres April 17, 2025.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 5, 2025.

You (Netflix) 5th and Final Season Premieres April 24, 2025.

Andor (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2025.