April 17-23: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

APRIL 18 – TEN POUND POMS *Season 2*
- TEN POUND POMS follows a group of Brits escaping post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world. After a challenging first year in Australia, series two follows nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, each determined to achieve their slice of the Australian dream against all odds. All six episodes from Season 2 drop on Friday, April 18.
APRIL 20 – HBO’s THE REHEARSAL *Season 2 Premiere*
- The critically acclaimed HBO Original comedy series THE REHEARSAL, from Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder, returns for its six-episode second season on Sunday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The series follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In Season 2, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all. THE REHEARSAL follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.
APRIL 21 – CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS *Canadian Series
- In a murder investigation, every item detectives come in contact with has the potential to lead them to the killer. Physical evidence allows investigators to reconstruct a crime, identify motive, or make or break an alibi, and these items are far more valuable than testimony from suspects and witnesses. CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS is a thrilling new true crime series that uses a groundbreaking visual style to tell the story of a murder investigation through the clues that caught the killer. The series premieres on Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET on Oxygen True Crime, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave, beginning Monday, April 21.
APRIL 22 – Crave Original Documentary RESIDENT ORCA *Premiere*
- RESIDENT ORCA tells the unfolding story of a captive whale’s fight for survival and freedom. After decades of failed attempts to bring her home, an unlikely partnership between Indigenous matriarchs, a billionaire philanthropist, killer whale experts, and the aquarium’s new owner take on the impossible task of freeing Lolita, captured 53 years ago as a baby, only to spend the rest of her life performing in the smallest killer whale tank in North America. When Lolita falls ill under troubling circumstances, her advocates are faced with a painful question: is it too late to save her?
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of April 17-23
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and Max
April 20 – HBO Original THE REHEARSAL (Season Premiere)
Movies
April 17 – NIKI
April 17 – LE PURGATOIRE DES INTIMES
April 18 – COMPANION
April 18 – THE MARRIAGE PASS
April 18 – RUNNING ON EMPTY
April 18 – SEEDS
April 18 – SOLEMATES
April 18 – WOLF
April 21 – DEADLY ESTATE
April 22 – RESIDENT ORCA *Canadian Title* *Crave Original*
STARZ
April 18 – BAGMAN
April 18 – DJANGO UNCHAINED
April 18 – INGLORIOUS BASTERDS
April 18 – TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL
April 21 – DEEP (2017)
Highlighted Programming
April 18 – IF WE BUILT IT TODAY (Seasons 1-2)
April 18 – LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION (Season 3 Premiere)
April 18 – TEN POUND POMS (Season 2, Episodes 1-6)
April 19 – WILD KRATTS (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title*
April 21 – CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS (Season 1 Premiere) *Canadian Title* *following Oxygen True Crime
April 22 – THE CITY IS OURS (Season 1 Premiere)
April 22 – EXTRACTED (Season 1 Finale) *following CTV