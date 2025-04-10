April 10-16: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

APRIL 10 – Max Original Series HACKS *Season 4*

The multiple Emmy and Golden Globe®- Award-winning Max Original comedy series HACKS debuts its fourth season with the first two episodes available for streaming on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET. In Season 4, tensions rise as Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

APRIL 10 – Crave Original Series EMPATHIE *Premiere*

Written by Florence Longpré and directed by Guillaume Lonergan, EMPATHIE is a new Crave Original series from Québec that explores the depths of mental illness, and tells the story of Suzanne (Florence Longpré), a criminologist-turned-psychiatrist who goes to work at the Institut psychiatrique Mont-Royal. There, she befriends Mortimer, an intriguing security officer, and meets a variety of patients with compelling stories. French actor Thomas Ngijol stars as Mortimer. The series is available to Crave audiences in French and with English subtitles. EMPATHIE kicks off with two episodes dropping each week for the first two weeks. After that, the series switches to a weekly release schedule, with one new episode streaming every Thursday.

APRIL 11 – Crave Original Series LATE BLOOMER *Season 2 Premiere*

From Canadian creator and star Jasmeet Raina, who makes his directorial debut, LATE BLOOMER returns for an eight-episode second season on Friday, April 11. The half-hour comedy series follows millennial content creator Jasmeet Dutta (Raina), a turban-wearing millennial struggling to find his place in life while balancing Eastern roots with Western ideals. Like many his age, Jasmeet feels behind in life compared to his peers, and his shared housing situation and financial status aren’t helping. Jasmeet’s video blog— sharing his journey— leads him to connect with a growing audience, but his commitment to his career often makes it harder to maintain his bond to family, relationships and culture. LATE BLOOMER follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Fridays.

APRIL 13 – HBO’s THE LAST OF US *Season 2 Premiere*

Season 2 of the smash-hit HBO series THE LAST OF US debuts Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. Returning cast alongside Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, with Catherine O’Hara guest starring.

HBO and Max

Movies

April 10 – THE BREAKFAST CLUB

April 11 – ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

April 11 – KINDS OF KINDNESS

April 11 – KNEECAP

April 11 – LONG GONE HEROES

April 11 – MEMOIR OF A SNAIL

April 11 – STEP BROTHERS

April 11 – THE WISH SWAP

April 11 – BERGERS

April 11 – FARGO (1996)

April 12 – GEM & SHAZ

April 14 – KILLER COWORKER

April 16 – PACO

STARZ

April 11 – NEVER LET GO

April 11 – SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE

Highlighted Programming

April 10 – EMPATHIE (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title* *Crave Original*

April 11 – LATE BLOOMER (Season 2 Premiere) *Canadian Title* *Crave Original Series*

April 11 – DISASTERS AT SEA (Season 3)

April 11 – GOOD COP, BAD COP (Season Finale)

April 11 – MAYDAY (Seasons 1-20) *Canadian Title*

April 11 – TRAGEDIES INVOLOTAIRES (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title*

April 11 – TRAQUEURS DE CHARS (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title*

April 11 – YELLOWJACKETS (Season Finale)

April 13 – WWE RIVALS (Season 5 Finale)

April 14 – FEAR THY NEIGHBOUR (Season 9 Finale) *Canadian Title*

April 15 – EXTRACTED (Season Finale)

April 16 – GATEES POURRIES (Season Finale) *Canadian Title* *Crave Original*