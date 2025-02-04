Lorna Watson, Max Brown and Jerry Iwu Star in the Charming Father Brown Detective Spin-Off Series, Sister Boniface Mysteries

The light-hearted mystery series, Sister Boniface Mysteries (10×60′ HD), a spin-off of the wildly popular and beloved Father Brown, travels on over to BBC First in Canada. Set in 1960s rural Warwickshire, this entertaining 10-part detective drama created by Jude Tindall (Father Brown, Shakespeare & Hathaway) follows the investigations of Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson, Watson & Oliver) of St Vincent’s Convent – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist who works alongside the dashing maverick Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie (Max Brown, Downton Abbey) and Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu, Halal Daddy). The Canadian broadcast premiere of Sister Boniface Mysteries airs Tuesday, February 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC First in Canada.

Sister Boniface Mysteries delves into the crimes that take place in the aptly named town of Great Slaughter, where the police rely heavily on their secret weapon, Sister

Boniface. At a time when police forensics is rudimentary, Sister Boniface’s is at the

forefront of this field. With a PHD in chemistry, I.Q. of 156, plus a knack for finding clues hidden in plain sight – this nun knows the devil is in the details.

Sister Boniface Mysteries was commissioned by BritBox North America, and comes from the award-winning team behind hit series like Father Brown and Shakespeare & Hathaway. It is produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions, created by Jude Tindall and executive produced by Will Trotter. Peter Bullock is the Series Producer and Neil Irvine is the Script Producer. BBC Studios distributes the series internationally.

