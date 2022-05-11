Mystic, a Super Channel Heart & Home Original in association with BBC, returns for season Two

Super Channel today announced that award-winning New Zealand-set, family action-adventure, Mystic, will return to Super Channel Heart & Home for a second and third season. Based on bestselling author Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets book series, the Super Channel Heart & Home Original in association with BBC, returns for season two on Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET, with season three slated for Spring 2023. Each half-hour episode of the eight-episode second season will also be available on Super Channel On Demand, the day following its weekly linear broadcast. Viewers can catch up on all of season one with the Mystic season one marathon beginning at 12:45 pm ET on May 29 or available now On Demand. Super Channel is available via most cable providers across Canada as well as Amazon Prime Video channels and the Apple TV app.

Shot on location in Auckland, Mystic is a family eco-thriller with a supernatural twist. In season two, the ghostly white stallion Mystic brings a new mystery to Issie and her gang of horse-mad friends. Not only will they have to tackle all the usual trials and tribulations of being a teenager but battle against new and unexpected threats to their beloved stables and local environment.

British actor Macey Chipping (Holby City) returns in the lead role of Issie Brown and is joined once again by New Zealanders Antonia Robinson, Max Crean, Jacqueline Joe (Top Of The Lake), Josh Tan (Mulan), and Harriet Walton. Rounding out the core cast are Laura Patch (After Life) as Issie’s mother Amanda, and Cathy Downes (Winter of Our Dreams) who plays Grandmother Mitch, along with Phil Brown (American Playboy), Kirk Torrance (The Dead Lands), Carrie Green (Under the Vines) and Johnny Brugh (What We Do In the Shadows). Ari Boyland (Power Rangers) and Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home) are among the New Zealand talent who join the ensemble cast.

The series has been praised for the way it handles topical issues for kids and young people, as well as tackles environmental issues. In December 2021 Mystic was named Best Children’s Programme at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards and won both the special Jury Award and the Audience Award for Best Drama Series at the prestigious Festival Jeunesse D’Ecran in France in November 2021.

Mystic is a Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television co-production, and co-commissioned by the UK’s children’s channel, CBBC, and TVNZ (New Zealand), with investment from NZ On Air and Te Puna Kairangi, the New Zealand Government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund and is distributed by Daro Film Distribution with financing from Fulcrum Media Finance. Executive producers are Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Simon Crawford-Collins for Slim Film + Television, Aubrey Clarke for CBBC, Brian Bird for Super Channel, Pierre-André Rochat for Daro Film Distribution and Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers. Series two and three are produced by David Stubbs (Black Hands, Daffodils, Reservoir Hill, Girl vs. Boy) in New Zealand and Jen Burnet in the UK.