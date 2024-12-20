ANYONE IS PREY WHEN IT COMES TO LOVE Super Channel Acquires Record-Breaking Australian Series FAKE Premiering Exclusively in Canada on January 16 on Super Channel Fuse

Super Channel is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fake (8×60), Australia’s runaway hit series from Lionsgate Television. Inspired by the memoirs of writer and journalist Stephanie Wood, Fake delves into her experience of meeting a man on a dating website and becoming entangled in his intricate web of lies and deception. This gripping series explores the universal quest for love, the vulnerabilities it unveils, and the profound psychological toll of being scammed.

Fake will make its exclusive Canadian debut on Super Channel Fuse, Thursday, January 16, at 9 p.m. ET with a two-episode premiere. Each episode will be available to stream on Demand the same day.

“Following Fake’s smash-hit premiere in Australia last summer, we’re thrilled to bring this compelling series exclusively to our subscribers,” said Kim Ball, Chief Content Officer, Super Channel. “Fake masterfully weaves a tale of love and deception, drawing viewers into a world where trust is fragile, secrets run deep, and nothing is quite what it seems.”

Fake stars award-winning actor Asher Keddie (X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Nine Perfect Strangers) as “Birdie Bell,” a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful rancher “Joe Burt” played by David Wenham (Pieces of Her; Lord of the Rings), on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe.

Enamoured by Joe’s affinity for the Australian countryside, classic literature, and their undeniable chemistry, Birdie embraces the fairytale romance she’s longed for. She’s swept into Joe’s world, visiting his rustic shack and the grandiose Eldorado mansion he plans to buy, dreaming of their future together. However, their romance is marred by Joe’s chaotic life – dramatic ex-wife, medical crises, and business emergencies – leaving Birdie disoriented. Despite her instincts and professional acumen, Birdie justifies Joe’s erratic behaviour, desperately clinging to their relationship. The relationship’s façade crumbles as her doubts grow, compelling Birdie to confront the unsettling truth about Joe.

Fake’s ensemble cast includes Heather Mitchell (The Great Gatsby, Upright) as “Margeaux,” Birdie’s dry-witted and impeccably presented mother; Nicolas Brown (Upright, Joe vs. Carole) as “Anton,” Birdie’s dearest friend and steadfast presence in her life; and Spencer McLaren (Dive Club, The Little Love of Mine) as “Tovey,” Anton’s partner, eternal optimist and hopeless romantic.

Fake premiered on Paramount+ in Australia during the summer of 2024, breaking subscription and streaming records at launch. It officially became the biggest first-week debut for a local drama since Paramount+ launched in the country. The series has garnered six nominations for the 2025 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards, including Best Drama, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Best Lead Actress for Asher Keddie.

The series was created by screenwriter Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve) and directed by Emma Freeman (Love Me, The Newsreader, Tidelands Jennifer Leacey (The Secrets She Keeps) and Taylor Ferguson (Tough). From Australian independent, Kindling Pictures, the series is executive produced by Imogen Banks (Safe Home, Offspring), produced by Emelyne Palmer (Safe Home, RFDS), and co-produced by Asher Keddie. Sophia Mogford, Head of Scripted Content & Comedy for Paramount Australia and New Zealand, also serves as executive producer. The series received major production investment from Paramount Australia and Screen Australia, with additional support from VicScreen. Lionsgate Television handles worldwide distribution outside of Australia.