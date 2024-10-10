October 10 – 16: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

OCTOBER 10 – Max Original Film CADDO LAKE *Premiere*

From producer M. Night Shyamalan and writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George, CADDO LAKE was inspired after Held and George came across a photograph of the real Caddo Lake online, leading to many visits to the cypress forest that rests on the border of Texas and Louisiana. When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Dianna Hopper, Caroline Falk, and Sam Hennings, with Eric Lange and Lauren Ambrose.

OCTOBER 10 – STARZ Original Series SWEETPEA *Premiere*

Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon Lewis, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder, in the new six-part STARZ Original series SWEETPEA, produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy, in association with Sky Studios. In the darkly comedic and twisted coming-of- “rage” thriller, Rhiannon doesn’t make much of an impression, people walk past her in the street without a second glance, she’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is sick. Then, everything in her life turns upside down and she’s pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything. The ensemble cast also includes Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey. The series premieres on Thursday, Oct. 10, while subsequent new episodes drop on Fridays for the remainder of the season.

OCTOBER 11 – BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE *Movie Premiere*

From Sony Pictures Entertainment, the world’s favorite “Bad Boys” are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

OCTOBER 11 – Crave Original Series THE OFFICE MOVERS *Premiere*

This first-ever television project from Brampton-born comedy duo Jae and Trey Richards takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a fictional moving company and showcases the hilarious, yet very relatable, struggles of working in a family bus Produced by Counterfeit Pictures in partnership with Crave, the six-episode, half-hour comedy follows Everett (Jae) and Eric Saunders (Trey), two brothers reluctantly following in their father’s footsteps in commercial office moving. Joining Jae and Trey on the show are a talented group of Canadian comedians, digital creators, and collaborators, including: Jack Innanen, Lucas Lopez, Noel Miller, Hassan Phills, Jesse Sebastiani, and WatswithAndy. Tyco, one of Jae and Trey’s most iconic characters, also makes a cameo appearance throughout the series. The first two episodes of THE OFFICE MOVERS drop on Friday, October 11 with two new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays.

OCTOBER 11 – Max Original Series THE CONFIDANTE *Premiere*

Inspired by true events, this psychological thriller follows Christelle “Chris” Blandin, a rock music-obsessed Parisian, who, after witnessing the harrowing November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks, quickly latches onto a community of survivors. Claiming that her best friend Vincent was one of dozens critically injured at the Bataclan Theatre, Chris becomes an indispensable resource for the group, working her way into a prominent role in a survivors’ association. Though her commitment seems relentless, discrepancies begin to pepper her story, raising serious doubts among the true victims of the tragedy. Starring Laure Calamy, Arieh Worthalter, Annabelle Lengronne, Alexis Manenti, Ava Baya, and Anne Benoît. The four-episode limited series debuts on Friday, Oct. 11 with subsequent episodes rolling out on Fridays.

OCTOBER 12 – ALONE *Season 1-8*

Equipped with only 10 basic survival tools, 10 participants face bone-chilling cold, icy landscapes, and intimidating predators, including bears, wolves, and moose. Participants must forage for their own food, build shelter, and overcome both physical and mental obstacles while self-recording their journey for a chance to be the last person standing and win the coveted $500,000 cash prize. With no teams, no camera crews, and no gimmicks, the survival competition series displays the grit of human endurance and is the ultimate test of human will. Seasons 1–8 of ALONE drop on Crave on Saturday, Oct. 12.

OCTOBER 15 – HBO Original Documentary I’M NOT A MONSTER: THE LOIS RIESS MURDERS *Premiere*

In 2018, a small-town murder in Minnesota shocks a community when 56-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother, Lois Riess, kills her husband David and goes on the run from the authorities. Years later, Lois sits down with the filmmakers telling her story for the first time and attempts to explain her reprehensible actions which reveals a disturbing family history and an addiction to gambling. The two-part documentary is an examination of an unorthodox killer and a chronicle of the enduring effects of familial dysfunction and mental health strains on a person’s psyche. Part 1 & 2 are available for streaming on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of October 10-16

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and Max

CADDO LAKE (October 10) *Max Original Film*

THE CONFIDANTE (October 11) *Series Premiere* *Max Original Series*

I AM NOT A MONSTER: THE LOIS RIESS MURDERS (October 15 at 9 p.m. ET) *HBO Original Two-Part Documentary*

Movies

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE (October 11)

THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (October 11)

THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON’S MINES (October 11)

VACATION FRIENDS 2 (October 11)

DARK CRYSTAL (October 13)

TERRIFIER 2 (October 15)

STARZ

IT FOLLOWS (October 10)

SWEETPEA *Series Premiere* (October 10 at 8 p.m. ET)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 (October 11)

SPLICE (October 11)

POLYTECHNIQUE (October 11)

TO DIE FOR (October 11)

STARDUST (October 11)

STARMAN (October 11)

CHILD’S PLAY (October 11)

THE PERFECT STORM (October 11)

THE DEVIL’S ADVOCATE (October 11)

THE TOWN (October 11)

UNFORGIVEN (October 11)

Highlighted Programming

BEING A HILTON, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 *Canadian Title* *Series Premiere* (October 10) *Crave Original Docuseries*

THE OFFICE MOVERS, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 *Canadian Title* *Series Premiere* (October 11) *Crave Original Series*

ALONE, Seasons 1-8 *Series Premiere* (October 12)

MAYA THE BEE, Season 1, Episodes 40-79 *Season Finale* (October 12)

TRACKER, Season 2, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (October 14)