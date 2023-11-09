November 9 – 15: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

NOVEMBER 8 – CNN FLASHDOC TAKING ON TAYLOR SWIFT *Documentary*

As Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour continues to expand around the globe, TAKING ON TAYLOR SWIFT delves into the copyright lawsuit brought by songwriters Sean Halland Nathan Butler against Swift for her hit song “Shake it Off.”. Produced by the CNN FlashDocs unit, the documentary special explores creativity, credit, and the hazy line between cultural appreciation and appropriation. The special also scrutinizes the legal, ethical and cultural merits of this case, and similar lawsuits lodged against some of the world’s biggest popstars.

NOVEMBER 9 – HBO Max’s RAP SH!T *Season 2 Premiere*

Season 2 of the HBO Max Original comedy series RAP SH!T debuts with two episodes on Thursday, Nov. 9. The eight-episode season follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves, or conform to the demands of the music industry. The series follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

NOVEMBER 10 – PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH *Movie Premiere*

Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way, and getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious Puss in Boots as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. Also featuring the voices of Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, and John Mulaney.

NOVEMBER 10 – THE GODFATHER OF HARLEM *Season 3*

Premiering Friday, Nov. 10, Season 3 of THE GODFATHER OF HARLEM finds Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighbouring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. The seriesis a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history. The series follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Fridays on STARZ.

NOVEMBER 10 – SISU *Movie Premiere*

During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word ‘sisu’, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. SISU streams Friday, Nov. 10 on STARZ.

NOVEMBER 11 – HBO’s ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE *Documentary*

Since the late 1960s, Albert Brooks has been a major force in American comedy with his smart, sometimes absurdist, and truly unique sense of humor. From stand-up, to acting, to writing and directing short films, to his seven, iconic, original motion pictures, including Modern Romance, Lost in America, Mother, and more, Brooks has paved the way for future generations and remains a comedic force in a league of his own. With testimonials from some of the brightest comedy talents and serious thinkers, as well as family and friends, ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE chronicles Brooks’ very early work all the way to present day. In this deep and personal conversation with actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, Brooks explore the origins and evolution of his career, the impetus for his creativity, and the impact he has had on the world of comedy. ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE debuts Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

NOVEMBER 13 – HBO’s LOVE HAS WON *Documentary*

HBO’s LOVE HAS WON tells the story of Amy Carlson and the obscure religious group Love Has Won. Under her leadership, the Love Has Won movement blended New Age spirituality, consipricy theories, and mainstream religions. Branded a cult by ex-members and media outlets, LOVE HAS WON debuts on Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

NOVEMBER 15 – HBO’s DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED *Documentary*

HBO’s DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED is a coming-of-age story about stuntman David Holmes, a prodigious teenage gymnast from Essex, England, who is selected to play Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double in the first Harry Potter film, when Radcliffe is just 11-years-old. Over the next 10 years, the two form an inextricable bond, but on the penultimate film, a tragic accident on set leaves Holmes paralyzed with a debilitating spinal injury, turning his world upside down. As Radcliffe and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support Holmes and his family in their moment of need, it is Holmes’ extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration. DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED premieres Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Complete listings for the week of November 9-November 15

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Max’s DOOM PATROL, Season 4B, Episode 5 (November 9 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 20 (November 10 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO’s THE GILDED AGE Season 2, Episode 3 (November 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 17 (November 13 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

HBO’s 30 COINS Season 2, Episode 4 (November 13 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO’s HOW WE GET FREE (November 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

A CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS (November 10)

FOUR CHRISTMASES (November 10)

INTO THE DEEP (November 10)

LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND (November 10)

MIRACLE IN MOTOR CITY (November 10)

VIOLENT NIGHT (November 10)

PASSCHENDAELE *Canadian Title* (November 11)

MY CHRISTMAS FIANCE (November 12 at 8 p.m. ET)

STARZ

EVE AND THE FIRE HORSE *Canadian Title* (November 10)

ONE WEEK *Canadian Title* (November 10)

SHINING VALE, Season 2, Episode 5 (November 10)

STILL MINE *Canadian Title* (November 10)

THE JOURNEY HOME (November 10)

More Riveting TV to Watch

LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 1, Episode 8 (November 9 at 9 p.m. ET)

LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 1, Episode 9 (November 10 at 9 p.m. ET)

W5, Season 58, Episode 5 (November 10)

THE TRAITORS CANADA, Season 1, Episode 6 (November 11) *CTV Original*

LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 1, Episode 10 (November 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS, Season 8, Episode 12 (November 12 at 7 p.m. ET)

LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 1, Episode 11 (November 13 at 9 p.m. ET)

THE VOICE Season 24, Episode 17 (November 14)

LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 1, Episode 12 (November 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

DARK SIDE OF COMEDY (Phil Hartman), Season 2, Episode 5 (November 14 at 10 p.m. ET) *Crave Original*

BREATHE IN, BREATHE OUT Episodes 8-10 (November 15) *Crave Original Series*

THE VOICE Season 24, Episode 18 (November 15)

LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 1, Episode 13 (November 15 at 9 p.m. ET)