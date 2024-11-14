November 14 – 20: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

NOVEMBER 14 – HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING *Premiere*

In the all-new six-episode competition series HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING, hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), pairs of professional pastry chefs and cake artists compete at Warner Bros. Studios in Leaevesden, England, on the original sets where Harry Potter’s magical journey was brought to life on screen. Each week, the culinary artists create massive, spellbinding, and delicious showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Harry Potter saga, and present their creations to judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef in many of the films’ locations, such as the Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, and more. Throughout the competition, special guests from the films, including Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), join the expert judges and share behind-the-scenes experiences. The winning team is awarded the first-ever Wizards of Baking Cup and the opportunity to appear in a new Harry Potter cookbook. The series premieres Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes dropping Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

NOVEMBER 15 – THE TRAITORS: HUNGARY *Season 1*

Twenty-two local and well-known celebrities head to the stunning Nádasdy Castle in Hungary to take part in a nerve-wracking competition in the first season of THE TRAITORS: HUNGARY. Hosted by Attila Árpa, the series is produced by Paprika Studios for RTL, and distributed by All3Media International. All 12 episodes from Season 1 are available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 15.

NOVEMBER 17 – HBO Original Series DUNE: PROPHECY *Premiere*

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, HBO’s new six-episode drama series DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters (Emily Watson and Olivia Williams) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The series debuts Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

NOVEMBER 19 – HBO Original Documentary NIGHT IS NOT ETERNAL *Premiere*

From award-winning filmmaker Nanfu Wang, NIGHT IS NOT ETERNAL debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The HBO Original documentary is a deeply personal exploration of political activism through the eyes of Chinese-American filmmaker Wang. For over seven years, Nanfu follows Rosa María Payá, a young Cuban activist and daughter of five-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Oswaldo Payá, in her fight for democratic change in Cuba. Driven by her own experiences in China, Nanfu is drawn to Rosa’s story and the parallels between their homelands. With intimate access, Nanfu follows Rosa’s journey from the streets of Havana to rallies and conferences worldwide, capturing her transformation from a grassroots activist to an international public figure, and documenting the challenges faced by activists resisting authoritarian regimes.

NOVEMBER 20 – HBO Original Documentary SURVEILLED *Premiere*

SURVEILLED tracks Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow as he investigates the growing business of commercial spyware, following the story from New York City to Tel Aviv, Israel, a centre of espionage cybertechnology. Once a target of covert surveillance himself, Farrow explores the multi-billion-dollar industry, addressing the contradictory uses and implications of phone hacking, the ability to monitor criminal activity, and the attendant threats to civil liberties. SURVEILLED premieres Wednesday, November 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Nov. 14 – THE KING OF COMEDY

Nov. 14 – L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

Nov. 15 – MEMORY

Nov. 15 – IRENA’S VOW

Nov. 15 – BONES AND ALL

Nov. 15 – IN FLAMES

Nov. 15 – A FURRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Nov. 15 – CANDY CANE CANDIDATE

Nov. 15 – SING

Nov. 15 – JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Nov. 14 – PATRIOTS DAY

Nov. 15 – SWEETPEA (Season Finale)

Nov. 15 – THREE WOMEN (Season Finale)

Nov. 15 – 2012

Nov. 15 – BEFORE MIDNIGHT

Nov. 15 – DENNIS THE MENACE

Nov. 15 – A KNIGHT’S TALE,

Nov. 15 – SANTA CLAUS: THE MOVIE

Nov. 15 – JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Nov. 15 – TRAITORS HUNGARY (Series Premiere)

Nov. 15 – ICONS UNEARTHED: BATMAN (Series Premiere)

Nov. 16 – JADE ARMOR (Series Premiere)

Nov. 16 – MY SESAME STREET FRIENDS (Series Premiere)

Nov. 20 – MIGHTY TRAINS (Series Premiere)

Nov. 20 – ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAILROAD (Series Premiere)