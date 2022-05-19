May 19-25: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

HBO Max’s LEGENDARY *Season 3 Premiere*

Season 3 of the Emmy®-nominated HBO Max Original ballroom competition series LEGENDARY debuts with three episodes on Thursday, May 19. Bringing ballroom’s ever-influential culture to a global stage, LEGENDARY follows fabulously talented vogueing houses as they ignite the runway at extravagant balls showcasing their skill, style, and stamina, for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize. Multi award-winning actress and singer Keke Palmer joins MC/Host Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach this season to crown another “Legendary” house, with guest judge appearances by Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Anitta, Dominique Jackson, and Bob The Drag Queen. The 10-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with three new episodes dropping on Thursdays.

MAY 20 – COOKIE MONSTER’S FOODIE TRUCK *Season 1-3*

COOKIE MONSTER’S FOODIE TRUCK is a dynamic new way for kids to learn where their favourite foods come from. In each five-minute episode, Cookie Monster and his hilarious pal Gonger receive a video call from a child who orders a favourite dish. The entire 30-episode series drops Friday, May 20.

MAY 20 – ELMO’S WORLD *Season 1-2*

Welcome to Elmo’s wonderful world, a place full of wonder, joy, and learning! Elmo uses his imagination to transform his bedroom into “Elmo’s World.” Seasons 1-2 drop Friday, May 20.

MAY 20 – ELON MUSK’S CRASH COURSE *Documentary Premiere*

The latest doc in The New York Times Presents film series that includes FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS, CONTROLLING BRITNEY SPEARS, and MALFUNCTION: THE DRESSING DOWN OF JANET JACKSON – all available for streaming on Crave – ELON MUSK’S CRASH COURSE premieres Friday, May 20 at 11 p.m. ET. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has claimed since 2015 that, for Tesla, technology for self-driving cars is essentially a “solved problem,” and made outlandish claims about Autopilot But, a New York Times investigation reveals the quixotic nature of Musk’s pursuit of self-driving technology, and the tragic results. Drawing on first-hand accounts, ELON MUSK’S CRASH COURSE traces how Autopilot has been a factor in several deaths, and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged. It details pressure Elon Musk put on government officials to quash investigations, and features inside stories from several former Tesla employees, who speak out against Musk for promoting a self-driving program that they believe was perilous.

MAY 20 – HBO’s GEORGE CARLIN’S AMERICAN DREAM *Documentary Premiere*

From Emmy-Award winners Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the two-part documentary GEORGE CARLIN’S AMERICAN DREAM chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials, and appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOWmore than 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008. Carlin’s ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming, and still hilarious clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time. Parts 1 and 2 of GEORGE CARLIN’S AMERICAN DREAM are available for streaming on Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

MAY 20 – HBO’s PAUSE WITH SAM JAY *Season 2 Premiere*

Writers Guild Award-nominated, late-night talk series PAUSE WITH SAM JAYreturns for its second season on Friday, May 20 at 11 p.m. ET. Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Sam Jay returns with her personal take on a variety of topics in a half-hour, late-night talk series where conversations are further expanded with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. PAUSE WITH SAM JAY follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing live on Friday nights at 11 p.m. ET, and on-demand the following morning.

MAY 20 – ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN *Documentary Premiere*

Directed and produced by Morgan Neville, ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN follows the uncommon life and career of world-travelling celebrity chef, writer, and icon Anthony Bourdain, and attempts to shed some light on the mystery surrounding his suicide in 2018 at age 61. The documentary, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, features interviews with David Chang and Éric Ripert, members of the production crew from PARTS UNKNOWN, as well as deeply personal recollections from Bourdain’s friends and family. The documentary streams Friday, May 20.

MAY 20 – RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS *Season 7 Premiere*

The seventh season of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS begins streaming Friday, May 20 with two episodes. For the first time ever in the herstory of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, the series features an entire cast of former winners who return to compete for the title “Queen of All Queens,” and a cash prize of $200,000. The star-studded cast features Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Coulee, and more. Season 7 also highlights special moments from each queen’s original season, and their journey to All-Star, from legendary lip-syncs to unforgettable runway fashion. The new season starts its engine on Friday, May 20, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

MAY 23 – From the Mind of David Cronenberg Collection

On the day his latest feature film, Crimes of the Future, premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, Crave launches a new collection dedicated to the renowned Canadian filmmaker. The From the Mind of David Cronenberg Collection drops on Monday, May 23 and includes Cronenberg classics such as Crash, Videodrome, The Fly, Dead Ringers, A Dangerous Method, Cosmopolis, Eastern Promises, A History of Violence, and Maps to the Stars. Crimes of the Future comes to Crave this fall following a theatrical release.

