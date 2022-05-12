May 12-18: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 12 – HBO Max’s HACKS *Season 2 Premiere*

Emmy® Award-winning and critically acclaimed HBO Max Original comedy series HACKS returns for Season 2. The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Emmy and Golden Globe® Award-winner Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Emmy® nominee Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. The series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman) and Jane Adams (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), both Emmy® nominated for their Season 1 performances. The eight-episode season, debuts Thursday, May 12 with two episodes, followed by a weekly release schedule with two new episodes dropping Thursdays.

MAY 13 – SHOWTIME’s COUPLES THERAPY *Season 3 Premiere*

COUPLES THERAPY brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Orna Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the struggles, and extraordinary breakthroughs, typically hidden behind closed doors. Season 3 features four new captivating couples working through intense conflicts: a Broadway dancer and preacher’s grandson struggle to escape an endless cycle of conflict after the birth of their daughter; the loss of intimacy in an open marriage forces a wife to reckon with her anger, while her husband resists acknowledging the part he plays; a mother of two must learn to hear her partner’s cries for help or risk losing her altogether; and a decades-long relationship tears at the emotional scar tissue caused by years of betrayal. The extended third season, split into two distinct runs, premieres Friday, May 13, with the first nine episodes streaming this spring, and additional episodes streaming at a later date.

MAY 13 – Crave Original Series SHORESY *Series Premiere*

The much-anticipated spin-off of Crave Original series LETTERKENNY, SHORESY, sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy, join the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, SHORESY premieres Friday, May 13, with two new episodes of the six-episode, half-hour comedy rolling out every Friday.

MAY 13 – THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS *Movie Premiere*

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, comes the long-awaited fourth instalment in the groundbreaking Matrix film franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity. To find out if his reality is a construct, and truly know himself, Mr. Anderson (Reeves) must choose whether or not to follow the white rabbit once more. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eréndira Ibarra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris. THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is available for streaming on Friday, May 13. The first chapter of the franchise, THE MATRIX, is streaming now.

MAY 15 – HBO’s THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE *Series Premiere*

An intricate and magical love story adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, HBO’s new drama series THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE premieres Sunday, May 15. Directed by David Nutter, the series tells the story of Clare (Rose Leslie, GAME OF THRONES) and Henry (Theo James, Divergent), and a marriage with a problem…time travel. The six-episode series follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Complete listings for the week of May 12-18

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and HBO Max Programming

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, Season 2, Episode 6 (May 12) *HBO Max Series*

HACKS, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (May 12) *HBO Max Series*

THE STAIRCASE, Episode 4 (May 12) *HBO Max Series*

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 13 at 11 p.m. ET)

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 20, Episode 15 (May 14)

THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (May 15 at 9 p.m. ET)

BARRY, Season 3, Episode 4 (May 15 at 10 p.m. ET)

HE BABY, Episode 4 (May 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET)

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 9, Episode 11 (May 16)



, Episode 4 (May 16 at 9 p.m. ET), Season 2, Episode 4 (May 16 at 10 p.m. ET)

Movies

BIG FISH & BEGONIA (May 13)

GOON *Canadian Title* (May 13)

SEE FOR ME *Canadian Title* (May 13)

THE MATRIX RESSURECTIONS (May 13)

THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE (2009) (May 13)

SHOWTIME Programming

DESUS & MERO, Season 4, Episode 9 (May 12 at 11 p.m. ET)

COUPLES THERAPY, Season 3, Episode 1-9 (May 13)

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU, Season 1, Episode 3 (May 13)

ZIWE, Season 2, Episode 3 (May 13)

THE FIRST LADY, Season 1, Episode 5 (May 15)

THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, Season 1, Episode 4 (May 15)

VICE, Season 3, Episode 3 (May 15 at 8 p.m. ET)

STARZ Programming

BIG FISH & BEGONIA (May 13)

BLADE RUNNER: THE FINAL CUT (May 13)

THE IPCRESS FILE (May 13)

THE MASTER (May 13)

SWINGERS (May 13)

GASLIT, Season 1, Episode 4 (May 15)