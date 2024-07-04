July 4 – 10: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JULY 4 – GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE *Movie Premiere*

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE is an explosive, action-packed adventure that follows Kong’s journey to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth—and what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet… one that can only be countered (and possibly conquered) by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before.

JULY 5 – OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN *Movie Premiere*

When the White House (Secret Service Code: “Olympus”) is captured and the President (Aaron Eckhart) is kidnapped by a terrorist mastermind, disgraced former Presidential guard, Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), moves to action. As the national security team scrambles to respond, the secret service ground team is wiped out and it’s up to Banning to retake the White House, save the President and avert an even bigger crisis. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and starring Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Melissa Leo, Ashley Judd, and Rick Yune. OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN comes to STARZ on Friday, July 5.

JULY 5 – LONDON HAS FALLEN *Movie Premiere*

After the death of the British prime minister, the world’s most powerful leaders gather in London to pay their respects. Without warning, terrorists unleash a devastating attack that leaves the city in chaos and ruins. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to bring U.S. President Benjamin Asher to safety. When Asher falls into the hands of the sinister organization, it’s up to Banning to save his commander in chief from a horrible fate. LONDON HAS FALLEN is available to stream on STARZ starting Friday, July 5.

JULY 5 – ANGEL HAS FALLEN *Movie Premiere*

Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger. ANGEL HAS FALLEN premieres on STARZ Friday, July 5.

JULY 10 – HBO Original Documentary QUAD GODS *Premiere*

QUAD GODS is a high-stakes and heart-warming film that follows the lives of three New Yorkers with quadriplegia that meet in a neuro-rehabilitation lab where they create the world’s first-ever, fully quadriplegic e-sports team. As they navigate New York City, confronting challenges at every turn, they pursue their shared dream to compete as athletes while subverting assumptions about disability. QUAD GODS premieres Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of July 4 – 10

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and Max Programming

HBO’s QUAD GODS, *Documentary Film Premiere* (July 10 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE (July 4)

MONSTER (July 5)

RUMBLE THROUGH THE DARK (July 5)

STARZ

HIGHER LEARNING (July 5)

POWER BOOK II: GHOST, Season 4A, Episode 5 *Mid-Season Finale* (July 5)

OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN (July 5)

LONDON HAS FALLEN (July 5)

ANGEL HAS FALLEN (July 5)

SCRAMBLED (July 5)

RUMBLE THROUGH THE DARK (July 5)