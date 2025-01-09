January 9 – 15: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JANUARY 9 – THE TRAITORS *Season 3 Premiere*

Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning competition series THE TRAITORS premieres on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Host Alan Cumming returns to lead an all-new cast of 21 familiar faces in a game of treachery and deceit, including: Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, Sam Asghari, Dorinda Medley, and Dolores Catania. Season 3 debuts with a three-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

JANUARY 10 – HBO Original BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? *Comedy Special Premiere*

Host of HBO’s award-winning series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, acclaimed comedian and satirist Bill Maher serves up another dose of reality in his 13th HBO stand-up special. With his signature sardonic wit and unfiltered approach to discussing controversial issues, the comedian offers up his scathing commentary on the hypocrisies of both conservative and liberal politics, as well as trends in modern parenting, sex and dating, and religion. Taped at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago, BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? is an unflinching and honest showcase by a comedian unafraid to call out extremes… No matter where they come from. The special premieres on Friday, January 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

JANUARY 15 – Crave Original Series DOUBLE JEU (PLAYING BOTH SIDES) *Series Premiere*

In this new Crave Original comedy series, when Sergeant Rousseau (Josée Deschênes) loses yet another double agent to organized crime, she has no choice but to try a new approach. Instead of hiring rookie cops, she turns to two actors who make their living playing characters at the police academy. Adam (Rachid Badouri) and Mounir (Mehdi Bousaidan) become double agents in a top-secret police division where, thanks to their acting talent, they can infiltrate various criminal circles and perhaps finally discover who the mole is within the police department.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of January 9 – 15

HBO and Max

Jan. 9 – Max Original FAST FRIENDS (Finale)

Jan. 9 – Max Original SONS OF ECSTASY (Special Premiere)

Jan. 9 – Max Original THE PITT (Series Premiere)

Jan. 10 – HBO Original BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? (Special Premiere)

Jan. 15 – HBO Original AN UPDATE ON OUR FAMILY (Series Premiere)

Movies

Jan. 10 – QUIZ LADY

Jan. 10 – QUEENPINS

Jan. 10 – WOMEN TALKING

Jan. 10 – LONGING *Canadian Title*

STARZ

Jan. 9 – BRIDGET JONES: THE EDGE OF REASON

Jan. 10 – THE MEG

Jan. 10 – THE NATURAL

Jan. 10 – FURY

Jan. 10 – THE F WORD *Canadian Title*

Highlighted Programming

Jan. 9 – THE TRAITORS (Season 3 Premiere)

Jan. 10 – MENENDEZ + MENUDO: BOYS BETRAYED (Episodes 1-3)

Jan. 11 – ROBIN HOOD: MISCHIEF OF SHERWOOD (Season 4, Episodes 1-26)

Jan. 13 – FORENSIC FACTOR *Canadian Title* (Season 8, Episodes 1-6)

Jan. 15 – PLAYING BOTH SIDES *Canadian Title* (Series Premiere) *Crave French Original*

Jan. 15 – ROCKY MOUNTAIN WRECKERS *Canadian Title* (Episodes 1-10)